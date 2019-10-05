The Harford Tech Cobras, shut out for three quarters, scored 14 fourth quarter points Friday night to beat host C.Milton Wright, 14-6, in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division battle.
Meanwhile, Patterson Mill, Harford County’s other unbeaten team entering Friday’s play, was shocked at North Harford. Aberdeen was also a winner.
At CMW, the Cobras (3-0, 5-0) came up empty with a couple of real scoring chances over the first three quarters, but a pair of touchdowns in less than three minutes kept the Cobras undefeated. Aberdeen and Edgewood were also in the win column.
“I’ve been pretty successful hear the last couple of years with some very, very talented players,” Tech coach Tim Palmer said. “This team is resilient, this is one of the best teams I’ve had over these last three years because they have championship heart and when they get down, get behind the eight ball, they dig deep and it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”
The Cobras struggled offensively for most of the first half, which closed with kicker Tyler Long missing a 22-yard field goal low and wide left. The Cobras then had the ball at the Mustangs 25 to begin the second half when Khoury Harris recovered a CMW fumble on the kickoff.
Tech, though, went four downs and out, coming up a yard short on fourth and three at the CMW 18.
The Mustangs went right to work with quarterback Hunter Wright completing a 36-yard pass to Quintin Shulze. The drive, seven plays, stalled inside the Tech 10 and on fourth and three, the Mustangs opted for a 25 yard field goal. The kick, however, from Tre’von Jones was plenty high and long enough, but just wide left.
Tech took over at its own 20 and in six plays, was back inside the CMW 20. The next snap saw Tech quarterback Ryan Hunt fire for the end zone, only to have the pass picked off at the goal line by Shulze.
Shulze ran the ball out to the 10, where a six-yard run by Wright and four-yard run by Kris Moreno (16 carries, 31 yards) gave the Mustangs another set of downs from the 20.
The Tech defense stepped up and sacked Wright for a five-yard loss on first down and then they caught Moreno for a nine-yard loss on a pass play.
Wright did scramble for nine yards on third down, but that left fourth and 15 and a punt from inside the Mustangs 10-yard line. The punt traveled just 13 yards and Tech, trailing 6-0, took over at the Mustangs 28. after 13-yard net punt.
A quick 14-yard pass from Hunt (15-20, 191 yards) to Harris had the Cobras back inside the CMW 15.
Two short runs by Kelvin Mendez (15 carries, 66 yards), a six-yard pass to TJ Lowery and a one-yard sneak from Hunt gave the Cobras first and goal from the four.
Hunt threw incomplete on first down he connected with tight end Curtis McKissett on a four-yard touchdown through the air on second down. Long added the extra point for a 7-6 Cobras lead with 8:39 to play.
Three plays into the ensuing CMW possession, Tech safety Manuel Reyes picked off the pass from Mustangs quarterback Hunter Wright at the CMW 40.
Mendez ran for a yard on first down, but the Cobras were penalized for a false start before the next snap, moving the ball back to the Mustangs 44.
The Cobras then turned to running back Jhalil Cooper, who took the hand off on a counter play running right. Cooper raced virtually untouched, 44 yards for the score. Long added another extra point to extend the Cobras lead, 14-6, with 5:58 remaining. “My line, I’ve got to give it all to them. It was on me first half because I’m still getting back from injury, buy my line, they just held up,” Cooper said.
CMW opted for senior Ben Martin to come in at quarterback for the next series. Martin completed a 19-yard pass on third and 18, but with his team facing fourth and 13, Wright came back in. Wright’s fourth down pass hit Bryan Stiemke in the hands, but the senior was unable to secure the catch.
The Cobras were able to run the clock down and punt the ball away with no time left.
CMW (2-2, 3-2) had taken a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter. Wright (6-11, 84 yards) passed 25 yards to Stiemke in the back of the end zone on third and 20. The extra-point, a fake play for two points, was no good when the pass fell incomplete.
“Our kids played hard, but don’t take anything away from them [Tech], they’re a talented team,” Mustangs coach Jim French said. “We had our opportunities and I told the kids it’s like a boxing match, 12 rounds, you may win the first six rounds, but you’ve got to come back and win the last six."
Hawks stun Huskies
In Pylesville, North Harford (2-2, 3-2) scored 19, unanswered fourth quarter points to upend Patterson Mill (3-1, 4-1), 34-33, in Susquehanna Division action.
Hawks quarterback Bobby Duffy ran for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes (11, 34) to Charlie Canapp to acount for the fourth quarter scoring.
Earlier in the game, Duffy threw a third touchdown pass (34 yards) to Canapp and a 49-yard scoring strike to Jeffrey Tidey.
Huskies quarterback Nathan Vujanic threw three touchdown passes, two to Christian Pross (44, 35) and one to James Reckard (25). Pross and Vujanic also ran for a touchdown each. The Huskies led 19-0 in the second quarter and 33-15 through three quarters.
Rams beat Warriors
Edgewood (1-3, 2-3) defeated visiting Havre de Grace (1-3, 1-4), 33-19, in Chesapeake play.
Antonio Powell had three touchdown runs for the Rams and Tyreak Carey added a rushing touchdown.
Travis Burton recovered a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown. The Rams led 12-7 at halftime.
Other scores
In Chesapeake play, Aberdeen (1-2, 2-3) beat host Bel Air (1-2, 2-3), 12-7. In Susquehanna play, Fallston (0-4, 1-4) lost to visiting Rising Sun (3-1, 3-2), 41-19; Joppatowne (2-2, 2-3) lost to visiting Bo Manor (1-3, 1-4), 21-0; and Perryville (2-2, 3-2) lost at North East (3-1, 3-2), 27-20.