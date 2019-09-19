Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Harford County football scoring leaders By Randy McRoberts Sep 19, 2019 | 2:10 PM Harford County football scoring leaders through two weeks (Sept. 14) of play. (Randy McRoberts) Next Gallery PHOTOS Harford County football rushing leaders Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports Harford County football 2019 passing leaders (through Sept. 14) By Randy McRoberts Sep 18, 2019 Harford football week one Aberdeen IronBirds Season Finale IronBirds vs Brooklyn Cyclones New Harford grid coaches IronBirds vs Lake Monsters IronBirds vs Lake Monsters of Vermont IronBirds vs Hudson Valley