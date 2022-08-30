Harford County high school football teams set to kick off the 2022 season on Friday

High school football throughout Harford County and Perryville from Cecil, retuned to the practice field a few weeks ago, all in anticipation to be ready for this Friday, Week 1 on the schedule.

Joppatowne, Harford Tech, Fallston and Perryville all made deep runs last season, while the Mariners and Cougars look primed to do it again as each have key players back. Multiple teams in the area are under new leadership with first year head coaches.

Aberdeen

Coach: Kelvin Harris, first season

Last season: 3-6

Top returner: Senior Peter Oliveros-Estrada (DT)

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Kelsyn Harris (QB)

Outlook: “We are looking to compete in every game and improve from every game,” Harris said.

Bel Air

Coach: Eric Siegel, fourth season

Last season: 4-5

Top returners: Seniors Tre Dennis (WR/DB), Carter Driscoll (OL/DL), William Entner (OL/DL), Mason Ferrell (TE/DL), Nathan Furrow (RB/LB), Rau’l Hubbard (RB/LB), Jay Perez (QB/DB), Savion Ricketts (RB/LB), Gavin Shaw (WR/DB), Alex Visconti (OL/DL); and Junior Tavon Anderson (QB/LB)

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Nehemiah Ramsey (RB/DB), Jason Smothers (WR/DB), Christopher Vonziah (TE/DL); juniors Trenton Diepold (TE/LB), Charles Hammond (WR/DB), Devin Trzeciak (WR/LB), Jonathan Zylka (OL/DL); and sophomore Matthew Valente (OL/DL)

Outlook: The coaching staff is very excited about the mix of youth and senior leadership that has been displayed so far this year. “We like the progress that’s been made so far and are excited with where the team is headed,” Siegel said. “We look forward to improving every single day and watching these student-athletes compete this season.”

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Larry Ashman, first year

Last season: 3-6

Top returners: Seniors Eric Burger (WR/DB), Jakob Demarino (OL/DL), Tyler Jaski (RB/LB); Juniors Hayden Goscinski (RB/DB), Josh Osuagwu (OL/DL) and Lucas, Seifert (RB/DL)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Arthur Vasconcelos (OL/DL); Juniors Brady Ashman (WR/DB), Kyle Frank (RB/DB); Brewer Fullwood (RB/LB); Luciano Higgins (WR/DB), Luke Longerbeam (OL/DL), Quantae Salters (RB/LB), Joel Tufts (OL/LB), John Weber (OL/DL); and sophomore Kyle Ashman (QB)

Outlook: “After graduating 27 seniors last year, we are focused on rebuilding this season. Although young, the players have shown that they are committed to working hard and dedicated to putting forth a perfect effort in hopes of attaining a winning season,” Ashman said. The coaching staff, led by Ashman who is in his 21st overall year at CMW, sees a lot of promise in both the returning players and new Mustangs.

Edgewood

Coach: Keith Rawlings, third season

Last season: 7-4

Top returners: Seniors John Billy (DB/WR), Isiah Martin (WR/DB), Brennan Gielner (OL), Anthony Pritchett (LB); Isiah Megginson (RB/LB), Devin Dixon (OL), Cam McKinnon (LB); Trent Alexander (DE), Balke Stewart (OL), KJ Rankin (DB); juniors Jacob Martin (WR/DB) and Jahmir Torres (WR/DB)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Xavier Joyner (QB/DB); juniors Caesar Travers (QB), Michael Lee (WR/DB); Sophomores Brandell Stokes (RB), Miles Putney (OL/DL) and Runako Wallace (DE)

Outlook: “We are excited with our outlook on the season, lots of experience and depth, so we will not have many two-way players,” Rawlings said. “We knocked on the door in the playoffs last year, the goal is to go deep this year.” The Rams added a pair of experienced coaches with Ken Brinkman as assistant head coach and Ken Ewers as the offensive line coach.

Fallston quarterback Aiden Dixon is back for his senior season after a junior season that totaled 4,000 yards and 41 touchdowns. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Keith Robinson, second season

Last season: 9-2

Top returners: Seniors Aiden Dixon (QB/S), Evan Bradley Dozier (RB), Ben Swartzendruber (LB/HB/TE), Kael Sturgis (SLR), Logan Myers (OL/DL), Brady Slater (DE), Jake Bauguess-Kimes (DB), Mickey Robinson (WR), Nate Flanagan (DB); Juniors Ryan Murimi (SLR), Landon Mills (OL/DL) and Jason Roberts (K/P)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Makay Fields (DB); juniors Brody Fitzkee (WR), Max Rueckert (OLB); sophomores Evan Alcide (RB) and Ian Swartzendruber (WR)

Outlook: The Cougars expect to compete for the UCBAC Susquehanna Division title for the second straight year. Fallston shattered all the school’s offensive records last season, averaging 43 points per game (Second in the MPSSAA). With 21 returning players (seven offensive starters and six defensive starters) and a large group up from the JV division championship team, they hope to pick up where they left off last season. Defensively, the Cougars should be much improved after a strong offseason in the weight room and the addition of some veteran defensive coaches to the staff. Dixon should be one of the premier players in Harford. Last season, he was the first player in state history to throw for over 2,500 yards and rush for 1,300 yards in the same season (41 total TDs).

Harford Tech

Coach: Tim Palmer, sixth season

Last season: 9-3

Top returners: Seniors Aaron “AJ” Baldwin (OL/DL), Jacob Walker (OL/LB), Matayo McGraw (QB/DB), Nathan Goellor (LB), Joseph Kanner (DL), Joshua Kanner (DL), Jeffery Stout (OL); juniors Junior Aderomilehin, (WR/DB) and Elijah Christy (CB/WR)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Karon Evans (RB/DB), Donte Evans (RB/LB), Jamall Pearl (RB/LB), Brian Vickers (TE) and Harlan Earle (OL/DL

Outlook: “The team has lost a lot over the last few years through graduation, however, we are able to maintain senior leadership in key spots,” Palmer said. “With those seniors, a highly experienced coaching staff and several motivated athletes who have worked hard to live up to the Cobra standard, we believe the 2022 Harford Tech Cobras will aggressively compete every Friday night.”

Havre de Grace

Coach: Brian Eberhardt, 11th season

Last season: 6-3

Top returners: Seniors Amir Austin (QB/S), Christian Baldwin (RB/LB), J.J. Valez (OL/DL) and Sione Maddox (OL/DL)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Tyler Terry (RB/LB); junior Isaiah Valez (WR/DB); and sophomore Joseph Spencer (OL/DL)

Outlook: “We are a very young team looking to make improvements with experience throughout the season,” Eberhardt said.

John Carroll

Coach: Mark Modeste, first year

Last season: 0-10

Top returners: Seniors JaQuan Corner (OL/DL), Trevor Amrein (FB/LB), Devin Rokowicz (WR/DE), Justin Mangin (OL/DL); juniors Alfredo Johnson (SS/SLR); Josiah Aidoo (EDGE), DJ Fronek (QB), Ben Schutt (QB/LB), Luke Robinson (QB/WR/DB); and sophomore Miles Britt (OL/DL)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Avin Alexandre (SLR/DB), Cam Williams (LB/RB), Alex Calicutt (SLR/DB), Harold Davis (CB/WR), Alex Russell (SLR/CB); Sophomore Tristan Richardson (S/RB); and freshman Nick Pocalyco (SLR/CB)

Outlook: “We are extremely proud of this group’s dedication to the program. They have infused energy and enthusiasm after a tough 2021 and as a group, they have shown a quiet confidence that will serve them well this year and in life after football,” Modeste said. “Offensively, we will be fun to watch, as we implement a run and shoot scheme coupled with power football. Defensively, we will be sound and disciplined. We champion smart physical play on both sides of the ball and will be relentless in pursuit of this type of football.”

Joppatowne's Steven Robinson was a main reason the Mariners reached the Class 1A semifinals a year ago. He returns for his senior season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Joppatowne

Coach: Albert Goode III, second season

Last season: 5-5

Top returners: Seniors Steven Robinson (RB/LB), Nick Webb (DT), Shawn Cain (WR/CB), Zach Horton (LB/WR), Dajohn Short (WR/DE), Anthony Wilson Jr. (QB); and junior Kendrick Williams (CB)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Dabreon Richardson (S/RB); sophomores Lamar Watts (WR/DB), Calill Thorne (DT/OL); and freshman Xavier Stacker (OL)

Outlook: “This year we are led by the strongest senior class we’ve had at Joppatowne in close to a decade. We will lean on our senior leadership, but pull contributions from some key underclassmen stepping up trying to make a name for themselves,” Goode said. “Making it to the regional championship game last year was a good experience for us as a program. We will pull from that experience, work to be more consistent throughout the regular season and try to take another step towards winning a championship.”

North Harford quarterback Owen Smith, who led the Hawks' upset win over Fallston a year ago, is back to call the shots in his senior season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford

Coach: Justin Martinek, fourth season

Last season: 5-5

Top returners: Seniors Owen Smith (QB), Giavanni Barbarino (OL/DL), Kent Holcombe (WR/LB), Connor Ballard (RB/DB), Shane Riley (RB/LB), Oakley Miller (WR/LB), Brooks Bondura (RB/LB), Marquise Porter (OL/DL) and Riley Bauer (OL/DL)

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Andrew Mohr (OL/DL), Mason Dyckman (WR/DB); juniors Clay Lawrence (OL/DL), Jason McCallister (OL/DL), Ryan Simmons (WR/DB); sophomores Donnie Mullins (RB/LB) and Demetrious Densmore (WR/DB)

Outlook: “We are comprised of a great group of athletes that work well together and have all of the qualities that you look for in a team,” Martinek said. ”Look forward to improving the 2021 regular season record from 5-4.”

Patterson Mill

Coach: Dave Huryk, first season

Last season: 2-7

Top returners: Seniors Thomas Rohal (QB), Ethan Pridgen (WR/DB), Jake Matson (TE/DL), Theo Druyor (RB/DB); and junior Adam Shefcheck (LB)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Sanel Becirovic (OL/DL) and RJ Wilhelm (RB)

Outlook: “We are excited to compete in a difficult UCBAC conference. The Huskies’ goals are to improve every day and grow together as a team. If we can do those things, then the on-field play will speak for itself,” Huryk said.

Perryville's Zack Ayers made this catch last season, leading the Panthers over Havre de Grace in overtime in the annual Susquehanna Bowl rivalry game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Perryville

Coach: Sean Sandora, second season

Last season: 7-5

Top returners: Seniors Zach Ayers (WR/DB), Sydney Phillips (RB/LB), John Kilby (RB/LB); Juniors Cy McCall (OT/DL), Jake Berg (OG/DL) and Ben Clark (OT/DL)

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Rob Siek (QB), Vinnie Muscella (WR/LB); juniors Ethen Gunter (RB/DB), Jordan Coupling (TE/OLB); and freshman Jaiden Byard (WR/DB)

Outlook: “This year our plan is to build on the success we had last year. We have a great group of seniors that have been leading both on and off the field,” Sandora said. “We are taking it one game at a time.”