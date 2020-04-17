Need exercise? Look no further than your computer, phone, tablet while dealing with coronavirus restrictions

Peters, while hopeful, is a bit more pessimistic. “I’m hopeful. The hopeful part of me, which is the person who opened the business, but there’s also this person sitting here in the middle of an unknown opening date,” Peters said. “It seems like fitness and whole foods and the reality of being healthier is catching on during this, which obviously it should. But, also you’re talking about huge financial hits that people are taking and things of that nature, so are they going to be able to afford to pay for gym membership?”