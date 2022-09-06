Harford County 2022 high school cross country preview: Many teams still rebuilding lineups after the pandemic

C. Milton Wright's Ashton Tolson leads a group of runners in the Class 3A boys race during the MPSSAA State Cross Country Championships at Hereford High School on Nov. 9. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

This looks to be another post-pandemic rebuilding year for several of the Harford County cross country teams. Among the girls teams, C. Milton Wright and North Harford appear so far to be building back best. Among the boys, Bel Air and Aberdeen seem to have retained their strength better than others. Here is how the 12 area teams look as the season begins.

Aberdeen

Coaches: Joshua Rupert, Charles Powell

Advertisement

Top returners: Boys: Seniors Daniel Wilson, Holden Cross, Lars Lefkowitz; sophomore Ethan Ryan. Girls: Seniors Laila Shakoor; Juniors Emily Webber, Ijana Burger; sophomore Sarah Andrews

Outlook: The Aberdeen boys, last year’s UCBAC runner-up, are led by Wilson, the fourth-place finisher in 2021. “The boys team will attempt to repeat last year’s successes,” said Rupert. “The girls team will continue to build on last year’s qualification for states.”

Advertisement

Bel Air

Coaches: Andi Gwin, Sharon Pickett, Amy McDermott

Top returners: Boys: Seniors Ryan Cascone, Garrett Saboy, Jack Hynes, Cannon Mace, Junior Logan Weaver. Girls: Juniors Meghan Davis, Marissa Reise; Sophomores Cammille Miller, Shaelyn O’Halloran, Abby Finley

Outlook: Bel Air won the boys UCBAC title last year and has lost four of its top five from that team but should remain strong. “The boys team is led by an experienced group of juniors and seniors who are highly invested and anxious to compete,” said Pickett. “The girls are in a rebuilding phase. They are young, enthusiastic and enjoy working together as a team.”

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Donnie Mickey

Top returners: Boys: Seniors Ashton Tolson, Ethan Fox; Juniors Thomas Dragunas, Nicholas Kirkland; sophomore Luke Puhulla. Girls, Seniors: Ella Swayne, Lauren Tooman; juniors Ellie Bassham, Morgan Perry, Johanna Tenaglia; sophomores Ashley Heinbaugh

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Cameryn Loper

Outlook: UCBAC individual champion Tolson leads the boys team, and the Mustangs’ 2021 UCBAC championship girls’ team returns with four of their top five. “Our goal is to be ready for the championship meets in November, and try and improve on our performances from last fall.”

Edgewood

Coaches: Jerry Henderson (head), Langston Gash (asst.)

Advertisement

Top returners: Boys: Seniors Theo Rose, Kenneth Klepsig; Junior Miles Ericson; Sophomores Darian Walters, James Barreda. Girls: Seniors Abby Bond, Imaya Edmonds; sophomore Brielle Whitworth

Outlook: This may be a tough rebuilding year for the Rams. “This year numbers are low but the kids are working hard,” said Henderson. “Our boys are young and should improve as the season moves forward. With Bond and Whitworth at the front, our girls will be competitive.”

Fallston

Coach: Karin Walker

Top returners: Boys: Senior Antonio Hernandez; Juniors Gavin Kahler, Grayson Kasten; sophomores Eryk Bender, Jackson Hunsinger. Girls: Senior Emily Atha; Sophomore Claire Dunn

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Gabby Murphy, Francesca Cangelosi.

Outlook: “Both teams are very young and learning a lot about racing. We hope to get better as the season progresses,” said Walker.

Advertisement

Harford Tech

Coaches: Jeffrey Matteson, Craig Hetrick, Eric Baranoski

Top returners: Boys Seniors John Saltysiak, Nathan Deveno, Derek Rudd, Alan Tyo; junior Benjamin Saltysiak. Girls: Juniors Isabella Donlick, Ashley Johnson, Cecelia Kearney, Jordan Strang; sophomores Annika Devos, Isabella Devos, Katelyn Schramm

Outlook: “This year’s team looks to be one of the biggest teams in the past few years. It’s a young team with only a few returning seniors. It will be a great year,” said Matteson.

Havre de Grace

Coaches: Ryan Bayne, Michelle Rathfon, Zach Zander

Top returners: Boys: Senior Kent Bromley; junior Tyler Vandarwarka; sophomore Eric Cumbie. Girls: Senior Adeline Murray; juniors Mackenna Senko, Lillian Alexander; sophomores Maren Craig, Natalie Burton

Outlook: The Warriors made big strides last fall, and should continue to improve as a team this season. “Both teams have been growing and working hard as they look to make improvements from last year,” said Bayne.

Advertisement

Joppatowne

Coaches: Sam Dahlberg, Cleo Rolocut

Outlook: This year’s Mariners team is more than 90 percent newcomers. Nine of the 10 runners listed on the team have not competed before. The two coaches are also new.

John Carroll

Coaches: Rob Torres (girls), Michael Monaghan (boys)

Top returners: Boys: Seniors Andrew Brown, Ryan Frampton, Brendan Brooks; sophomore Will Root. Girls: senior Victoria Novak; junior Hailey Sowinski; sophomores: Elery Shertzer, Maddie Wassin

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Kira Jenkins

Outlook: “The boys team has a solid top five and a promising group of freshmen. Competition in the conference will be tight, but we should be in the thick of it come championship time,” said Monaghan. “The girls team looks like they will be improved from last year. We should be competitive in the IAAM A Conference but will need to get a lot better to knock off the top teams in the conference,” said Torres.

Advertisement

North Harford

Coaches: Laura O’Leary (head), Jimmy Cachola (asst.)

Top returners: Boys: Senior Ben Iampieri; Juniors James Ortt, Austin Parry, Blake Carberry, Andrew Robinson. Girls: Seniors Finley Lavin, Jodylynn Cadden, Sierra Weaver; junior Valentina Angulo

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Kendall Chandler

Outlook: The girls team looks to be one of the best in the UCBAC. “I have high hopes for the girls to perform well in the 2A region,” said O’Leary. “The girls are fast and working together and pushing each other to be faster. The boys are working hard to get faster. Hope for the top three to be firmly in the 18s.”

Patterson Mill

Coach: Jeff Burger

Top returners: Boys: Juniors Kaiden Schopf, Matt Elliott. Girls: Seniors Lauren Lenhoff, Maie Ikemoto

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Boys: Freshmen Cole Miller, Dylan Nixon. Girls: Freshmen Abigail Horsmon, Hannah Ikemoto, Carli Lenhoff

Outlook: “We have a very young team. We’re looking forward to competing and growing as runners and growing as a team,” said Burger. Both he and King are starting their first year of coaching the Huskies.

Perryville

Coaches: Raissa Moore, Travon Morgan

Top returners: Boys: Seniors Michael Young, Mike Pham; sophomore Jordan Ulmer. Girls: Senior Taylor Young; Junior Julia Biggers; Sophomore Kinsey McCulloch

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Roman Morgan, Brendan Kazor

Outlook: “The boys team is mostly freshmen and sophomores, and the girls team is still struggling to build numbers from the COVID years, but both have the right mindsets and willingness to put in the work and are very supportive of each other,” said Moore.