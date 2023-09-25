The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Sept. 18-23)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The North Harford golf team poses after winning the District VII championship Tuesday. Pictured are, from left, coach Nick Panos, Greg Sebring, Cooper Honig, Lucas Parks and Coulter Parsons. Absent from photo is Mason Wedge. (Courtesy of North Harford golf team)

Team of the Week

North Harford golf

The Hawks totaled a 315 and won the Class 2A/1A District VII championship by three shots over C. Milton Wright. Individually, Greg Sebring led North Harford with a 77 and finished tied for fifth overall. Cooper Honig was right behind Sebring with a 78. Rounding out the four scorer were Lucas Parks and Coulter Parsons, each shooting 80.

North Harford also had two individual qualifiers for the state championships next month in College Park. Ashley Picha and Abby Smith each shot a 76.

Honorable mentions

Fallston girls volleyball: The Cougars scored a five-set victory over Bel Air, their first win over the Bobcats since 2016. After winning the opening set, Fallston dropped the next two, but rallied to win in five.

John Carroll girls soccer: The Patriots earned wins over Fallston and Severn this week by a combined score of 11-5. Six different players scored goals during the two games.

Five star performances

Jack Geyer, C. Milton Wright and Kacy Day, Harford Tech golf: Geyer and Day were the respective boys and girls individual champions at the District VII championship tournament Tuesday at Geneva Farms. Geyer shot a 67, while Day shot an 83.

Kyra Douglass, Fallston, volleyball: Douglass had 24 kills in a win Tuesday over Rising Sun. She followed it up with a 20-20 game, recording 21 kills and 20 digs in a win over Bel Air.

Grant Hall, Patterson Mill, boys volleyball: In Friday’s win over Havre de Grace, Hall served an incredible 18 aces to lead the Huskies to the four-set win.

Patterson Mill's RJ Wilhelm surges forward as he makes it into the end zone for a touchdown against Bohemia Manor. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Mollie Fialcowitz, North Harford, field hockey: Fialcowitz totaled three goals in two Hawks wins, including two goals in Thursday’s win over Harford Tech.

RJ Wilhelm, Patterson Mill, football: Wilhelm rushed for three touchdowns as the Huskies ran their Wing-T offense to near perfection in a win over Bohemia Manor.

Honor roll

Girls volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

24 - Kyra Douglass, Fallston, Sept. 19 vs. Rising Sun (4)

17 - Kayden Hardenbrook, Bel Air, Sept. 19 vs. Bo Manor (4)

Most assists in a match

26 - Tia Pegler, Bel Air, Sept. 19 vs. Bo Manor (4)

26 - Sam Ruth, Fallston, Sept. 19 vs. Rising Sun (4)

Most digs in a match

31 - Grace Pfaff, Fallston, Sept. 19 vs. Rising Sun (4)

30 - Kayla Glover, Edgewood, Sept. 21 vs. Harford Tech (4)

Most aces in a match

10 - Chiara Mingini-Baez, Edgewood, Sept. 18 vs. Kenwood (3)

8 - Bryanna Carter, Edgewood, Sept. 21 vs. Harford Tech (4)

Boys volleyball

Most kills in a match

21 - Jackson Killough, Fallston, Sept. 20 vs. Patterson Mill (4)

15 - Javier de Gordon, Patterson Mill, Sept. 20 vs. Fallston (4)

15 - Jackson Killough, Fallston, Sept. 18 vs. North Harford (4)

Most assists in a match

29 - Liam McGann, Fallston, Sept. 20 vs. Patterson Mill (4)

22 - Shawn Thomas, C. Milton Wright, Sept. 20 vs. Bel Air (3)

Most aces in a match

18 - Grant Hall, Patterson Mill, Friday vs. Havre de Grace (4)

8 - Nick Scopelliti, Havre de Grace, Sept. 20 vs. Joppatowne (4)

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Pieper McCue, John Carroll, Sept. 22 vs. Severn

2 - Dani Korczak, Harford Tech, Sept. 19 vs. Bohemia Manor

2 - Katie Mang, Harford Tech, Sept. 19 vs. Bohemia Manor

2 - Emmie King, John Carroll, Sept. 20 vs. Fallston

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Sam Dragunas, C. Milton Wright, Sept. 22 vs. Rising Sun

2 - Matt Luk, C. Milton Wright, Sept. 22 vs. Rising Sun

2 - Quinn Van Pee, C. Milton Wright, Sept. 22 vs. Rising Sun

Field hockey

3 - Victoria Klipner, Harford Tech, Sept. 19 vs. Aberdeen

3 - Jordan Strang, Harford Tech, Sept. 19 vs. Aberdeen

3 - Ava Lopano, Patterson Mill, Sept. 20 vs. Havre de Grace

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Aegis as of Monday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, scohn@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.