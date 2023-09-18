The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Sept. 11-16)

Team of the Week
Patterson Mill girls volleyball
The Huskies improved to 4-0 on the season with a pair of five-set wins this week. On Tuesday, Patterson Mill accomplished what no Harford County program has been able to accomplish since 2016: beat Bel Air. The Huskies won the first two sets before Bel Air battled back. However, Patterson Mill took the fifth set and the match. Two days later, Patterson Mill faced another stiff challenge against Fallston and won in the same fashion.
Honorable mentions
North Harford football: The Hawks earned a big win Friday, shutting out last year’s Class 1A state semifinalist Joppatowne, 17-0.
John Carroll boys soccer: The Patriots avenged last season’s loss in the MIAA A Conference championship game with a 3-0 win over Calvert Hill on Thursday.
Five star performances
Sarah Murrell, Perryville, girls soccer
Murrell scored three goals in two games including both goals in Wednesday’s win over Harford Tech. She scored the winner with just over two minutes left in the game.
Stephen Kelley II, Harford Tech, football
The Cobras’ sophomore quarterback went 11-for-16 for 133 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday’s win over Bel Air.
Paige Feick, Bel Air, field hockey
Feick totaled four goals and three assists in two games, including a hat trick in a win Wednesday over Fallston.
Kai Gibson, Patterson Mill, boys soccer
Gibson scored three goals in the Huskies’ win Tuesday over Bohemia Manor. He followed it up with two goals, including the overtime winner Thursday against Perryville.
Chris Couch, Bel Air, boys volleyball
Couch put down 27 kills and served six aces in a four-set win over North Harford on Monday. He added eight kills and five aces in a sweep of Aberdeen on Wednesday.
Honor roll
Girls volleyball
(Number of sets in parenthesis)
Most kills in a match
18 - Ryleigh Racine, Perryville, Thursday vs. Havre de Grace (4)
17 - Kyra Douglass, Fallston, Thursday vs. Patterson Mill (5)
Most assists in a match
29 - Sam Ruth, Fallston, Thursday vs. Patterson Mill (5)
29 - Kaitlyn Klara, John Carroll, Wednesday vs. Bryn Mawr (5)
Most digs in a match
31 - Presley Givens, Perryville, Thursday vs. Havre de Grace (4)
30 - Peyton Parise, Edgewood, Tuesday vs. Joppatowne (3)
Most aces in a match
10 - Mia Jelen, John Carroll, Monday vs. St. Vincent Pallotti (4)
8 - Peyton Parise, Edgewood, Thursday vs. Elkton (3)
Boys volleyball
Most kills in a match
27 - Chris Couch, Bel Air, Monday vs. North Harford (4)
11 - Brody Hichkad, C. MIlton Wright, Monday vs. Harford Tech (4)
Most assists in a match
29 - Tom Silver, Bel Air, Monday vs. North Harford (4)
25 - Shawn Thomas, C. MIlton Wright, Monday vs. Harford Tech (4)
Most aces in a match
9 - Nick Scopelliti, Havre de Grace, Monday vs. Edgewood (3)
6 - Donald Ewing, Havre de Grace, Monday vs. Edgewood (3)
6 - Chris Couch, Bel Air, Monday vs. North Harford (4)
Girls soccer
Most goals in a game
2 - Juliette Bujak, Patterson Mill, Monday vs. Elkton
2 - Sarah Murrell, Perryville, Wednesday vs. Harford Tech
Boys soccer
Most goals in a game
3 - Kai Gibson, Patterson Mill, Tuesday vs. Bohemia Manor
Field hockey
3 - Paige Feick, Bel Air, Wednesday vs. Fallston
2 - Lizzie Hunter, Harford Tech, Monday vs. Rising Sun
Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Aegis as of Monday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, scohn@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.