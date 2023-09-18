The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Sept. 11-16)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Patterson Mill's Ava Shores digs the ball in front of teammate Angela Kim during Tuesday's match against Bel Air. The Huskies won the match in five sets becoming the first Harford County team to beat Bel Air since 2016. Patterson Mill volleyball is The Aegis Team of the Week. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Team of the Week

Patterson Mill girls volleyball

The Huskies improved to 4-0 on the season with a pair of five-set wins this week. On Tuesday, Patterson Mill accomplished what no Harford County program has been able to accomplish since 2016: beat Bel Air. The Huskies won the first two sets before Bel Air battled back. However, Patterson Mill took the fifth set and the match. Two days later, Patterson Mill faced another stiff challenge against Fallston and won in the same fashion.

Honorable mentions

North Harford football: The Hawks earned a big win Friday, shutting out last year’s Class 1A state semifinalist Joppatowne, 17-0.

John Carroll boys soccer: The Patriots avenged last season’s loss in the MIAA A Conference championship game with a 3-0 win over Calvert Hill on Thursday.

Five star performances

Sarah Murrell, Perryville, girls soccer

Murrell scored three goals in two games including both goals in Wednesday’s win over Harford Tech. She scored the winner with just over two minutes left in the game.

Stephen Kelley II, Harford Tech, football

The Cobras’ sophomore quarterback went 11-for-16 for 133 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday’s win over Bel Air.

Paige Feick, Bel Air, field hockey

Feick totaled four goals and three assists in two games, including a hat trick in a win Wednesday over Fallston.

Patterson Mill's Kai Gibson, left, celebrates a goal with teammate Leo Pappas against Bohemia Manor during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Kai Gibson, Patterson Mill, boys soccer

Gibson scored three goals in the Huskies’ win Tuesday over Bohemia Manor. He followed it up with two goals, including the overtime winner Thursday against Perryville.

Chris Couch, Bel Air, boys volleyball

Couch put down 27 kills and served six aces in a four-set win over North Harford on Monday. He added eight kills and five aces in a sweep of Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Honor roll

Girls volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

18 - Ryleigh Racine, Perryville, Thursday vs. Havre de Grace (4)

17 - Kyra Douglass, Fallston, Thursday vs. Patterson Mill (5)

Most assists in a match

29 - Sam Ruth, Fallston, Thursday vs. Patterson Mill (5)

29 - Kaitlyn Klara, John Carroll, Wednesday vs. Bryn Mawr (5)

Most digs in a match

31 - Presley Givens, Perryville, Thursday vs. Havre de Grace (4)

30 - Peyton Parise, Edgewood, Tuesday vs. Joppatowne (3)

Most aces in a match

10 - Mia Jelen, John Carroll, Monday vs. St. Vincent Pallotti (4)

8 - Peyton Parise, Edgewood, Thursday vs. Elkton (3)

Bel Air's Chris Couch had 27 kills in a match Monday against North Harford. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys volleyball

Most kills in a match

27 - Chris Couch, Bel Air, Monday vs. North Harford (4)

11 - Brody Hichkad, C. MIlton Wright, Monday vs. Harford Tech (4)

Most assists in a match

29 - Tom Silver, Bel Air, Monday vs. North Harford (4)

25 - Shawn Thomas, C. MIlton Wright, Monday vs. Harford Tech (4)

Most aces in a match

9 - Nick Scopelliti, Havre de Grace, Monday vs. Edgewood (3)

6 - Donald Ewing, Havre de Grace, Monday vs. Edgewood (3)

6 - Chris Couch, Bel Air, Monday vs. North Harford (4)

Sarah Murrell, Perryville (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Juliette Bujak, Patterson Mill, Monday vs. Elkton

2 - Sarah Murrell, Perryville, Wednesday vs. Harford Tech

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Kai Gibson, Patterson Mill, Tuesday vs. Bohemia Manor

Field hockey

3 - Paige Feick, Bel Air, Wednesday vs. Fallston

2 - Lizzie Hunter, Harford Tech, Monday vs. Rising Sun

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Aegis as of Monday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, scohn@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.