The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Oct. 2-8)

C. Milton Wright's Axel Lorentzen, from left, scores a goal in front of Bel Air's Galen Klisiewecz and in the first half of a game on Oct. 2 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Team of the Week

C. Milton Wright boys soccer

The Mustangs are on a seven-game winning streak after picking up two more wins last week, beating Bel Air and Patterson Mill. The Mustangs beat their two UCBAC rivals by a combined score of 7-2. After a 1-2 start to the season, CMW is unbeaten in conference play, utilizing a balanced offensive attack with three players with five or more goals.

Honorable mentions

North Harford football: The Hawks held off Fallston on Friday for a 28-20 win. North Harford’s fourth win surpasses its win total from last season and sets up a battle for first place Friday against Edgewood.

C. Milton Wright girls soccer: The Mustangs girls are also on a hot streak, scoring wins over Patterson Mill on Tuesday and Fallston on Thursday.

Harford Tech boys volleyball: The Cobras picked up a huge conference win Monday, beating C. Milton Wright in a five-set thriller.

Five star performances

Quinn Van Pee, C. Milton Wright, boys soccer: Van Pee scored twice in the Mustangs’ win Wednesday over Patterson Mill, moving him into a tie for the county lead with seven goals this season.

Grace Pfaff, Fallston, girls volleyball: In three matches this week, Pfaff totaled 74 digs to lead the Cougars defense, including 33 digs in a win Thursday over Aberdeen.

Gabi Murphy, Fallston, girls cross country: The sophomore won two races in four days, first winning a quad-meet with Aberdeen and Joppatowne on Tuesday, then winning the Spiked Shoe Invitational at Goucher College on Friday.

Winslow DiPeso, C. Milton Wright, field hockey: DiPeso scored a pair of goals in the Mustangs’ win over Bel Air on Monday, then followed it up with a pair of assists Wednesday in a win over Patterson Mill.

North Harford offensive line, football: Hawks running backs ran wild in Friday’s win over Fallston as Harold Davis, Kent Holcombe and others ran behind a dominant unit that opened holes for big gains.

Honor roll

Girls volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

24 - Kyra Douglass, Fallston, Oct. 3 vs. C. Milton Wright (5)

Most assists in a match

46 - Tia Pegler, Bel Air, Oct. 5 vs. Patterson Mill (5)

38 - Tia Pegler, Bel Air, Oct. 3 vs. Aberdeen (3)

36 - Sam Ruth, Fallston, Oct. 5 vs. Aberdeen (4)

34 - Sam Ruth, Fallston, Oct. 3 vs. C. Milton Wright (5)

Most digs in a match

33 - Grace Pfaff, Fallston, Oct. 5 vs. Aberdeen (4)

32 - Kayla Glover, Edgewood, Oct. 5 vs. Joppatowne (3)

28 - Alex Manzari, North Harford, Oct. 3 vs. Bohemia Manor (3)

Most aces in a match

9 - Sam Ruth, Fallston, Oct. 6 vs. John Carroll (3)

8 - Mia Jelen, John Carroll, Oct. 2 vs. Roland Park (4)

8 - McKenzie Badham, Edgewood, Oct. 3 vs. Havre de Grace (3)

7 - Emma Duvall, Bel Air, Oct. 5 vs. Patterson Mill (5)

Boys volleyball

Most kills in a match

20 - Will Harbaugh, Bel Air, Oct. 2 vs. North Harford (4)

14 - Brody Hichkad, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 2 vs. Harford Tech (5)

14 - Jack Svoboda, Bel Air, Oct. 2 vs. North Harford (4)

Most assists in a match

43 - Tom Silver, Bel Air, Oct. 2 vs. North Harford (4)

37 - Shawn Thomas, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 2 vs. Harford Tech (5)

Most aces in a match

9 - Kasey Keech, Patterson Mill, Oct. 2 vs Joppatowne (3)

7 - Blaise Jones, Patterson Mill, Oct. 2 vs Joppatowne (3)

7 - Ethan Seiback, Fallston, Oct. 2 vs. Aberdeen (3)

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Sarah Murrell, Perryville, Oct. 2 vs. North East

3 - Nevaeh Vick, Edgewood, Oct. 3 vs. North East

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Quinn Van Pee, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 4 vs. Patterson Mill

Field hockey

2 - Sadie Atkinson, Harford Tech, Oct. 2 vs. Bohemia Manor

2 - Winslow DiPiso, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 2 vs. Bel Air

2 - Izzy Hendricks, North Harford, Oct. 2 vs. Patterson Mill

2 - Abby Blair, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 4 vs. Patterson Mill

2 - Shelby Sullivan, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 4 vs. Patterson Mill

