The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Oct. 23-28)

Team of the Week

Edgewood football

The Rams had a rare two-win week last week. On Monday, the Rams finished up their game against C. Milton Wright that was postponed in September because of lightning, rallying from a deficit at the time of the stoppage to win, 26-17, on Monday.

Then in the standard Friday night game, playing on short rest, Edgewood stepped out of county to beat Northeast, a six-win team from Anne Arundel County, 28-7.

Honorable mentions

C. Milton Wright boys cross country: The Mustangs edged out Bel Air by two points, 96-98, to win the team title at the UCBAC championships. CMW’s scorers were Nicholas Kirkland (third, 16:10.06), Like Puhalla (13th, 16:54.95), Thomas McNutt (14th, 16:55.22), Shane Beegle (32nd, 17:28.98) and Teddy Casem (34th, 17:31.12).

North Harford girls cross country: The Hawks have been tough to beat all season and scored another victory at the UCBAC championships, finishing with 65 points, ahead of C. Milton Wright (77) and Harford Tech (89). Scorers were Eden Hussung (ninth, 19:49.52), Madilyn Coyle (11th, 20:03.65), Brooklynn Eagan (13th, 20:11.19), Mallory McCartney (19th, 20:34.69) and Valentina Angulo (20th, 20:47.7).

Five star performances

Logan Weaver, Bel Air, cross country: Weaver further cemented his standing as the area’s premier distance runner with a win at Tuesday’s UCBAC championships. He won in 16:00.92, nine seconds better than North Harford’s James Ortt. Weaver previously won the Harford Invitational and the Chesapeake Division championships.

Ellie Bassham, C. Milton Wright, cross country: Bassham continued her strong senior season with a win at Thursday’s UCBAC championships, her fourth victory of the season. Bassham finished the 3-mile course in 18:04.39, 13 seconds ahead of Fallston’s Gabi Murphy.

Kent Holcombe, North Harford, football: Holcombe rushed for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Hawks beat Elkton on Friday. Holcombe had scoring runs of 25, 42 and 4 yards.

Korynn Sims, North Harford, field hockey: Sims scored four goals in the Hawks’ 6-1 win over Eastern Tech in Thursday’s regional semifinal game. She also had an assist in the win.

Hayden Price, Patterson Mill, girls soccer: Price scored the game’s only goal off a Jalynn Mayfield-Rice assist as the Huskies beat Harford Tech, 1-0, to earn a spot in the regional championship game.

Honor roll

Girls volleyball

Most kills in a match

14 - Kyra Douglass, Fallston, Oct. 24 vs. Bohemia Manor (3)

13 - Ryleigh Racine, Perryville, Oct. 26 vs. Harford Tech (4)

12 - Ryleigh Racine, Perryville, Oct. 24 vs. Edgewood (4)

Most assists in a match

23 - Taylor McGuirk, Perryville, Oct. 24 vs. Edgewood (4)

21 - Taylor McGuirk, Perryville, Oct. 26 vs. Harford Tech (4)

20 - Sam Ruth, Fallston, Oct. 24 vs. Bohemia Manor (3)

Most digs in a match

30 - McKenzie Badham, Edgewood, Oct. 26 vs. North East (3)

23 - Presley Givens, Perryville, Oct. 26 vs. Harford Tech (4)

18 - Mireia Gomez, Edgewood, Oct. 26 vs. North East (3)

Most aces in a match

7 - McKenzie Badham, Edgewood, Oct. 26 vs. North East (3)

Boys volleyball

Most kills in a match

16 - Brody Hichkad, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 25 vs. Fallston (3)

16 - Cullen Young, Patterson Mill, Oct. 25 vs. North Harford (4)

16 - Aidan Mackowiak, Patterson Mill, Oct. 27 vs. Bel Air (4)

Most assists in a match

34 - Shawn Thomas, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 25 vs. Fallston (3)

20 - Liam McGann, Fallston, Oct. 25 vs. C. Milton Wright (3)

Most aces in a match

9 - Javier de Gordon, Patterson Mill, Oct. 27 vs. Bel Air (4)

6 - Corey Roubal, Havre de Grace, Oct. 23 vs. Aberdeen (4)

6 - Javier de Gordon, Patterson Mill, Oct. 25 vs. North Harford (4)

6 - Cullen Young, Patterson Mill, Oct. 27 vs. Bel Air (4)

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Alex Busick, Bel Air, Oct. 27 vs. Aberdeen

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Kai Gibson, Patterson Mill, Oct. 27 vs. Havre de Grace

Field hockey

4 - Korynn Sims, North Harford, Oct. 26 vs. Eastern Tech

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Aegis as of Monday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, scohn@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.