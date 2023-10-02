The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Sept. 25-30)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The North Harford girls cross country team poses with its plaque after winning the team title in the medium school race at the Bull Run Invitational on Saturday. Pictured from left are Natalie Brandt, Mallory McCartney, Kendall Chandler, Ava Carberry, Eden Hussang, Madilyn Coyle and Brooklynn Eagan. (Courtesy of North Harford cross country)

Team of the Week

North Harford girls cross country

The Hawks won the team title in the girls medium school race at Saturday’s Bull Run Invitational at Hereford High School. The Hawks’ five scoring runners that combined for the win were Kendall Chandler (21:33), Eden Hussang (21:37), Brooklynn Eagan (22:31), Mallory McCarney (22;59 and Madilyn Coye (23:12).

The team total of 60 points beat out Century (70) and Atholton (87) for first place.

Honorable mentions

Perryville girls soccer: The Panthers picked up a pair of big UCBAC wins last week, beating Patterson Mill, 3-2, on Tuesday and Fallston, 1-0, on Thursday.

John Carroll boys soccer: The Patriots picked up three MIAA A Conference wins this week with wins over McDonogh, Concordia Prep and Mount Saint Joseph to climb into second place in the conference.

Five star performances

Abigail Horsmon, Patterson Mill, girls cross country: Horsmon won the girls small school race at Saturday’s Bull Run Invitational, winning in 20:30.5.

Tom Silver, Bel Air, boys volleyball: Silver set up the Bobcats’ offense in two wins last week. He had 27 assists in a three-set sweep of Patterson Mill, then 25 more in a five-set thriller over Fallston.

Sarah Murrell, Perryville, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sarah Murrell, Perryville, girls soccer: Murrell scored twice and assisted on the game-winning goal Tuesday against Patterson Mill, then scored the game’s only goal Thursday in an overtime win over Fallston.

Roman Impagliatelli, Fallston, boys soccer: Impagliatelli broke a scoreless tie in the closing seconds of the Cougars’ win Friday over Rising Sun.

Donald Mullins, North Harford football: Mullins’ 1-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter was the deciding score in the Hawks’ win Friday over Harford Tech.

Honor roll

Girls volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

16 - Kyra Douglass, Fallston, Sept. 26 vs. Bohemia Manor (3)

15 - Brooke Hopkins, Bel Air, Sept. 26 vs. North Harford (3)

Most assists in a match

39 - Emma Chasan, Fallston, Sept. 26 vs. Bohemia Manor (3)

24 - Kaitlyn Klara, John Carroll, Sept. 27 vs. Roland Park (4)

24 - Zoe Valan, Patterson Mill, Sept. 28 vs. Bohemia Manor (3)

Most digs in a match

35 - Peyton Parise, Edgewood, Sept. 26 vs. Perryville (3)

29 - Grace Pfaff, Fallston, Sept. 26 vs. Bohemia Manor (3)

Most aces in a match

9 - Jadin Woods, Fallston, Sept. 28 vs. North Harford (4)

6 - Aubrie Faulkner, Bel Air, Sept. 26 vs. North Harford (3)

6 - Kayden Hardenbrook, Bel Air, Sept. 26 vs. North Harford (3)

6 - Peyton Parise, Edgewood, Sept. 28 vs. North East (3)

Boys volleyball

Most kills in a match

24 - Jackson Killough, Fallston, Sept. 29 vs. Bel Air (5)

13 - Will Harbaugh, Bel Air, Sept. 29 vs. Fallston (5)

Most assists in a match

31 - Liam McGann, Fallston, Sept. 29 vs. Bel Air (5)

27 - Tom Silver, Bel Air, Sept. 27 vs. Patterson Mill (3)

Most aces in a match

9 - Liam McGann, Fallston, Sept. 27 vs. Joppatowne (3)

7 - Luke Price, Fallston, Sept. 27 vs. Joppatowne

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Sarah Murrell, Perryville, Sept. 26 vs. Patterson Mill

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Sebastian Ayala, Edgewood, Sept. 27 vs. Bohemia Manor

3 - Max Dietz, Patterson Mill, Sept. 27 vs. Havre de Grace

Field hockey

3 - Gabby Curriden, Fallston, Sept. 26 vs. Harford Tech

