The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Oct. 9-14)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Edgewood's Darius Fleming drives toward the end zone, trying to break free from a tackle by North Harford's Ethan Sealy. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Team of the Week

Edgewood football

The Rams posted their second straight shutout Friday, solidifying their hold on first place with a 20-0 win over what has previously been an explosive North Harford Team. Caesar Travers connected with Michael Lee for two touchdowns, while Darius Fleming rushed in another.

Advertisement

The Rams haven’t allowed a point since their 32-12 win on Sept. 29 against Joppatowne. Meanwhile, the Edgewood offense hasn’t scored fewer than 20 points in any game so far this season.

Honorable mentions

Advertisement

C. Milton Wright field hockey: The Mustangs have won six games in a row after decisive wins last week against Dulaney (4-0) and Fallston (5-1). During the winning streak, CMW has outscored opponents, 27-2.

Patterson Mill girls volleyball: The Huskies are on their own six-match winning streak, taking a hold of first play in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division with a thrilling five-set win over Fallston on Tuesday. The Huskies have another showdown set for this Tuesday against C. Milton Wright.

C. Milton Wright boys soccer: Opening the week with a big nonconference match, the Mustangs picked up an overtime win over Manchester Valley. They added a comeback win Wednesday over Fallston and tied Hereford, one of Baltimore County’s best, Friday.

Five star performances

Paige Feick, Bel Air, field hockey: Feick scored two hat tricks for the Bobcats this week accomplishing the feat Monday against Havre de Grace and again Friday against Elkton.

Bel Air's Paige Feick, shown in this file photo, scored hat tricks in two separate games last week. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Anthony Ketelsen, C. Milton Wright, boys soccer: Ketelsen got the golden goal in overtime in a 2-1 victory Monday against Manchester Valley, which is tied for first place in Carroll County. Ketelsen also scored the winner Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Fallston and also in a tie Friday against Hereford.

Kamea Patterson, Edgewood, girls soccer: Patterson scored all three Rams goals in a 3-2 win over City on Monday.

Korynn Sims, North Harford, field hockey: Sims had the overtime winner in Monday’s victory over Mercy. She added two more goals in Wednesday’s win over North East.

Ellie Bassham, C. Milton Wright, cross country (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ellie Bassham, C. Milton Wright and Logan Weaver, Bel Air, cross country: Bassham and Weaver won the girls and boys UCBAC Chesapeake Division championships on Tuesday. Weaver ran the 3-mile course in 16:04.6, while Bassham ran in 18:19.6.

Advertisement

Honor roll

Girls volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

22 - Kyra Douglass, Fallston, Oct. 10 vs. Patterson Mill (5)

21 - Grace Bonhoff, Patterson Mill, Oct. 10 vs. Fallston (5)

15 - Ryleigh Racine, Perryville, Oct. 9 vs. Havre de Grace (3)

Advertisement

15 - Ana Mioduski, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 10 vs. Bo Manor (4)

Most assists in a match

48 - Zoe Valan, Patterson Mill, Oct. 10 vs. Fallston (5)

40 - Sam Ruth, Fallston, Oct. 10 vs. Patterson Mill (5)

37 - Becca Williams, Oct. 13 vs. Roland Park (4)

Most digs in a match

Advertisement

44 - Grace Pfaff, Fallston, Oct. 10 vs. Patterson Mill (5)

39 - Ava Shores, Patterson Mill, Oct. 10 vs. Fallston (5)

21 - Presley Givens, Perryville, Oct. 9 vs. Havre de Grace (3)

Most aces in a match

7 - Maddie Duffalo, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 10 vs. Bo Manor (4)

6 - Julia Dominick, John Carroll, Oct. 9 vs. St. Mary’s (3)

Advertisement

6 - Taylor McGuirk, Perryville, Oct. 12 vs. Joppatowne (3)

6 - Julia Dominick, John Carroll, Oct. 13 vs. Roland Park (3)

Boys volleyball

Most kills in a match

17 - Jackson Killough, Fallston, Oct. 9 vs. North Harford (3)

13 - Jake Discorsio, Fallston, Oct. 11 vs. Harford Tech (4)

Advertisement

Most assists in a match

31 - Liam McGann, Fallston, Oct. 9 vs. North Harford (3)

31 - Liam McGann, Fallston, Oct. 11 vs. Harford Tech (4)

27 - Kasey Keech, Patterson Mill, Oct. 9 vs. Harford Tech (3)

Most aces in a match

12 - Cullen Young, Patterson Mill, Oct. 11 vs. Edgewood (3)

Advertisement

8 - Aidan Mackowiak, Patterson Mill, Oct. 11 vs. Edgewood (3)

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Pieper McCue, John Carroll, Oct. 10 vs. Bel Air

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

Advertisement

3 - Kai Gibson, Patterson Mill, Oct. 12 vs. Rising Sun

2 - Matt Luk, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 13 vs. Hereford

Field hockey

3 - Paige Feick, Bel Air, Oct. 9 vs. Havre de Grace

3 - Paige Feick, Bel Air, Oct. 13 vs. Elkton

2 - Avery Frank, Bel Air, Oct. 9 vs. Havre de Grace

Advertisement

2 - Winslow DiPeso, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 11 vs. Fallston

2 - Paityn Gossman, C. Milton Wright, Oct. 11 vs. Fallston

2 - Korynn Sims, North Harford, Oct. 11 vs. North East

2 - Anna Bennett, John Carroll, Oct. 12 vs. Mercy

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Aegis as of Monday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, scohn@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.