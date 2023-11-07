The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Oct. 29-Nov. 4)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Team of the Week

Havre de Grace football

The Warriors have bounced back nicely this season after finishing 0-10 in 2022. They won four games in the regular season, and followed it up with an upset in the first round of the regional playoffs. The seventh-seeded Warriors toppled No. 2 Brunswick, 35-32.

Havre de Grace spotted Brunswick the game’s first 19 points before rallying to the win. Quarterback Jaylin Solomon got the Warriors within 19-14 by halftime, then led the team past Brunswick in the second half.

Honorable mentions

Bel Air boys volleyball: The Bobcats concluded another run through Harford County with last Monday’s thrilling win over Harford Tech. Bel Air dropped the first two sets to the Cobras but stormed back to earn the win in five sets.

C. Milton Wright girls soccer: The Mustangs are in the Class 2A state semifinals, knocking off the defending state champion Century Knights to earn the right. Trailing late in their quarterfinal, CMW scored to tie the game at 2. They won the match in penalty kicks.

Havre de Grace girls soccer: The Warriors advanced to the Class 1A semifinals with a 2-1 overtime win over Liberty. The Warriors trailed, 1-0, in the final minute when Emily Ewers scored to force overtime. In the extra session, Kendall Zimmerman won it off a free kick.

North Harford boys soccer: The Hawks, last year’s Class 2A runner-up, is still alive to make it back to the final game. They scored a dramatic overtime win over C. Milton Wright in the regional final and followed with a 1-0 win over Huntingtown in the state quarterfinals.

Harford Tech boys soccer: The Cobras upset Patterson Mill, 3-1, in last Tuesday’s regional final. They earned a spot in the state semifinals with a 2-1 win over Clear Spring in the quarterfinals.

Fallston field hockey: The Cougars are one of four teams alive in the quest for the 1A state title. Last week they beat Patterson Mill, 4-2, in the regional final. They followed it up with a 3-0 win over Perryville in a state quarterfinal.

Five star performances

Kendall Zimmerman, Havre de Grace, girls soccer: Zimmerman sent the Warriors into the state semifinals. She scored off a free kick four minutes in to overtime to give the Warriors a 2-1 win over Liberty.

Leah Holman, C. Milton Wright, girls soccer: Holman scored the tying goal that sent the Mustangs’ quarterfinal with Century into overtime. She also had the first goal in a 2-0 win over Rising Sun in the regional finals.

North Harford's Santiago Taboada, shirtless, celebrates scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat C. Milton Wright on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Santiago Taboada, North Harford, boys soccer: Taboada scored the only goal of the Hawks’ 1-0 regional final win over C. Milton Wright in overtime. He took an assist from Matthew Siedlecki and sent the ball to the back of the net and the Hawks into the state quarterfinals.

Hayden Pennypacker, Bel Air, girls volleyball: Pennypacker had a nearly unstoppable serve in the Bobcats’ first-round playoff win over Patterson. She recorded 12 aces in the three-set sweep.

Isabel Devos, Harford Tech, girls cross country: The junior won Thursday’s Class 1A East Region meet, running 20:08.2, leading the Cobras to the regional team championship as well.





