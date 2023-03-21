Harford County 2023 softball preview: Plenty of challengers aiming for championships

Brian Reider did his due diligence.

The fourth-year Harford Tech coach believes this year is the first time in program history the Cobras have been placed in the upper division for softball. They’ll be led by four, four-year starters in Arianna Blum, Hayden Kobert, Lillie Uttenreither and Lacey Swart. Reider sees his group right beside Rising Sun for a shot at the conference’s top spot.

Advertisement

North Harford has similarly competitive expectations. Hawks senior Abigail Buckland should be a prominent piece of that group. She’s sliding over to shortstop after playing second base last season to fill the shoes of an All-County graduate.

Patterson Mill will be a compelling team to follow in the county chasing a third-straight regional championship. Although, the Huskies, last year’s Class 1A state runners-up graduated a formidable senior class, including Madison Knight who’s now playing at Syracuse, and have just five returning upperclassmen.

Advertisement

Three-peating or coming close to another near-perfect record could be an uphill battle in what coach Jeff Horton called “a test” of a season.

Here’s a look at each team around the county:

Aberdeen

Coach: Kyle Dawe, fifth season

Last season: 3-14, regional semifinalists

Top returners: Senior Madison Johnson (P) and junior Ellie Xavier (SS).

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team with little to no experience.”

Bel Air's Jaydn Betters hits during a 2021 game against Chesapeake. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Bel Air

Coach: Nicole Cosgrove, fifth season

Advertisement

Last season: 10-6, lost in regional finals

Top returners: Seniors Kyrsten Coppage (P/OF), Jaydn Betters (1B), Makayla Lopez (SS), Abigail Wissert (Utility) and Maddie Watters (3B/C).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Addison Hessler (IF); freshmen Sadie Whittaker (P/OF), Amelia Mason (Utility), Elizabeth Zarsona (C/IF) and Anna Tackett (Utility).

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to the 2023 season. We have over half of our team from last year returning, including two pitchers, and have five newcomers that are really going to help the team be successful. Our goal is to compete again this year for a 3A regional championship and to advance to the state tournament.”

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Jeff Dwyer, third season

Last season: 2-15, regional quarterfinalist

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Jenna Dwyer (OF/2B) and Elizabeth Hajes (1B); sophomores Noelle Beavers (C/3B) and Kendra Miller (SS).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Maddie Youngworth (C/Util.); freshmen Izzy Youngworth (P/Util.) and Kylie Shepard (2B).

Coach’s outlook: “COVID has hit the team hard in participation and talent the last two seasons. However, the Mustangs are expected to be much more competitive in 2023. The Youngworth sisters bring much needed talent, leadership and energy to the roster. Along with 2022 all-division players Beavers and Miller, freshman Shepard and seniors Dwyer and Hajes form a solid nucleus for CMW.”

Edgewood

Coach: Isabella Bungo, second season

Last season: 11-8, regional playoffs semifinal loss

Top returners: Juniors Juliet Sanchez (C) and Melani Natura Borja (OF); sophomores Sofia Ortiz (INF/Utility), Valeria Gutierrez (P/Utility) and Olivia Nerad (1B/P).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Rachael Harris (P) and Navaeh Grove Aguilera (Utl.); sophomores Aryella Cullum (C/SS) and Mekiyah Stevens (Utility).

Coach’s outlook: “We are coming off of a strong season last year so we need to keep pushing forward. We have a lot of new girls on the team this year. I think we will be strong once we can play together.”

Fallston pitcher Madison Burns throws during a game last season against Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Carrie Clark, first season

Last season: 17-1, regional finalist

Top returning players: Juniors Madison Burns (P), Aleisa Rowe (3B) and Patricia Armstrong (SS/OF); sophomore Victoria Hudson (P).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Sara Frist (C), Allyson Underwood (P/3B) and Abigail Marmen (1B).

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “We are very excited to get our season underway. We have a young team but returning a strong core of key players. Our expectations are high for this season and we are looking to return to the regional championship and take the next step. If we play to our fullest potential, we can compete with anyone.”

Harford Tech

Coach: Brian Reider, fourth season

Last season: 14-6, lost in regional semifinal

Top returners: Seniors Arianna Blum (SS), Hayden Kobert (C), Lillie Uttenreither (LF) and Lacey Swart (CF); juniors Aubrey Gump (2B) and Abby Reed (P); sophomore Mikayla McJilton (P).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Cadence Mazur (IF/OF); sophomore Lexi Kurth (P/OF); freshman Lyric Strong (INF).

Coach’s outlook: “Harford Tech is moving up to the Chesapeake Division and this is the first time anyone can remember that Harford Tech has been placed in the Upper Division for softball. Tech returns the entire starting lineup from last year but season-ending surgeries to two of those players will open up opportunities for other players to fill those spots. The Tech lineup will feature four, four-year varsity starters and this experience should help Tech in the close games. The Tech pitching duo of Abigail Reed and Mikayla McJilton will form the best pitching duo in Harford County, enabling the Cobras to compete against any team in the conference and be labeled as a difficult team to beat.”

Advertisement

Hayden Kobert returns for a Harford Tech team looking to compete for a division championship. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Havre de Grace

Coach: Jeff Thompson, fourth season

Last season: 10-8, regional quarterfinalists

Top returners: Senior Rachel Thomas (Util.); juniors Brook Wolinski-Butz (2B), Alysa Kaptain (OF), and Ashley Kovacsics (1B); Bayleigh Carstetter (OF), Lillia Dalton (P), Kinsey Mentzer (C) and Dayley Veres (Util.)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Ryleigh Curry (INF/P), Sophia Fruchey (OF/P), Emily Wagenfeiler (Util.) and Sarah Weitzel (1B/OF).

Coach’s outlook: “The 2023 season looks to be one the most exciting in recent memory! This year we are fortunate to add another round of four talented Freshmen to our roster and some much needed depth to some key positions. The way the team has bonded in less than two weeks is impressive. Everyone is focused and ready to build off of last year’s success. We’d also like to welcome Assistant Coach Chris Mentzer to the squad.”

John Carroll

Coach: Sherry Hudson, eighth season

Advertisement

Last season: 8-10

Top returners: Seniors Sam Sclafan. (3B/P), Mykaela Getz (CF) and Laura Hughes (C); juniors Sophie Anderson (SS), Sydney Dawson (OF), Sydney Barker (OF/2B) and Julia Wilkes (P); sophomores Juli Aragon (C), Kallissa Coats (MIF) and Ryan Pindell (1B/OF).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Savannah Claycomb (P/OF) and Mia Jelen (1B).

Coach’s outlook: “We have a challenging schedule in the IAAM A Conference and out-of-conference games. We have four seniors who will play a large role in our success but will also rely on our underclassmen to contribute right away. Our defense and hitting will be strong and keep us in all games. We lack experience in IAAM games on the pitching side and will rely on a staff until someone separates themself.”

Joppatowne

Coach: Jim Vanhorn, eighth season

Last season: 5-10, regional quarterfinalist

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors MaryEllen VanHorn (OF), Julissa Story-Cruz (2B) and Gabriella Craig (SS); junior Abby VanHorn (C/3B); and sophomores Brittney Addison (OF) and Taylor Horsey (3B/OF).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Olivia Browne (IF) and Alyssa Bauer (P).

Coach’s outlook: “We are getting more experience and we are young at some key positions including pitcher. We lost a few key players to injury and we graduated a good group last year. This team will be a scrappy bunch that will battle in every game. I like the attitudes and practices with this team are spirited and fun. Our focus is to be a better team in May than we are in March.”

North Harford

Coach: Christine Mullin, fifth season

Last season: 5-8

Top returners: Seniors Abigail Buckland (SS), Alexis Trzeciak (OF) and Brooke Trentier (C); junior Mackenzie Dunaway (Utility/3B).

Advertisement

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Ashlie McMillan (P/Utility).

Coach’s outlook: “North Harford should prove to be a real contender. In addition to the experience of six seniors we have a group of strong, fast and versatile underclassmen that will give us depth that we have not had in the past.”

Patterson Mill's Ella Laurentius comes in to score a run against Boonsboro during a Class 1A state semifinal last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patterson Mill

Coach: Jeff Horton

Last season: 21-1, regional champs and 1A state finalist

Top returners: Seniors Ella Laurentius (1B), Alyssa Miller (P) and Kelsey Price (2B); juniors Lily Hofmeister (3B) and Kaylyn Pulket (OF); sophomores Mackenzie Knight (OF), Savannah Reedy (SS), Audrey March (P/Util.), Izzy Hiebler (C) and Paige Caprinolo (INF).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Lily Baldwin (P/Util.); freshmen Ava Ward (C/3B), and Kaelyn Higley (OF).

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “This season will be a test to see how well we can adapt to the loss of some key graduated seniors including a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and an All-Metro player. Our team will transition into a rebuilding year with only five returning upperclassmen out of our rostered 13. Competing for a third UCBAC championship in as many years will be difficult with very formidable teams in Rising Sun and Fallston along with perennial contenders in Bel Air and Perryville. However, the girls seem motivated to challenge themselves to rise up. They understand that success is not a continuum but momentary and to achieve sustained success, they will have to be too busy working on their craft to look for it. One thing’s for sure though, you can still bet we’re going to be a fun-loving and excitable team as always.

Perryville

Coach: David Ruark

Last season: 8-12

Top returners: Seniors Briana Rebman (C), Riley Jackson (SS), Kayla Brustman (P/DP/1B) and Brook Strong (2B); sophomore Jocelyn Rebman (P/3B).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Bella Saponaro (OF/IF), Emma Bowman (3B/OF/C), Sarah Cantrell (OF), Alyssa Stanley (OF) and Julianna Reffitt (OF); freshmen Taylor McGuirk (1B) and Taegan Spier (OF/P).

Coach’s outlook: “This year’s Panther softball team is looking to build on last year’s season of playing competitive ball. With the returning leadership in several key positions, we are looking to come out on the winning end of the close games that we lost last season (2-8 in games decided by two or fewer runs last year). In order to win those close games in a competitive UCBAC, we will be relying on our four seniors, Briana Rebman, Riley Jackson, Kayla Brustman, and Brook Strong, sophomore Jocelyn Rebman for leadership, elite defense, steady pitching, and anchoring down our line up offensively. Additionally, we will be looking for our two freshmen, Taylor McGuirk and Taegan Spier to give us added support. What would really put us over the top is if one or two of our team additions from JV last year, can step up and make plays, lay down bunts, and put balls in play.

Advertisement

“Defensively, Jocelyn Rebman (1.65 ERA in 22′) will lead the pitching staff. Kayla Brustman and Taegan Spier will also take the circle for the Panthers. Briana Rebman is one of the top defensive catchers in the state and is relied upon heavily by our team to manage the pitching staff and keep opposing baserunners honest. Riley Jackson will lead the infield at shortstop with great communication, impressive range, and a strong throwing arm as one of the best to play her position in the UCBAC. Brook Strong will provide consistency and solid play second base and provide consistency and solid play. Taylor McGuirk has provided a spark at first base thus far. Third base and all three outfield spots are getting a lot of reps every day and are being competed for by the remaining roster.

“Offensively, the sweet spot of our line-up will be led by three college committed seniors that will continue to play ball after graduation. Briana Rebman (UMBC)(3 HR, lead team in RBIs in 22′), Riley Jackson (McDaniel University)(.342, led team in runs and SB in 22′), and Kayla Brustman (Hillsborough Community College in FL)(1 HR, 4th in BA amongst returners from 22′). The top of the line-up will feature returning lead-off hitter Jocelyn Rebman(.344 in 22′), and freshmen Taylor McGuirk and Taegan Spier are swinging good bats and figure to mix into the top six of the lineup. The remaining key additions are working hard to compete for the at-bats in the lineup.”