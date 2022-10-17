C. Milton Wright golf’s Jack Geyer shoots even-par 72 to win Harford County title; Mustangs win team title

C. Milton Wrtight golfer Jack Geyer watches his shot sail down the fairway on the sixth hole during the Harford County Golf Tournament at Geneva Farms Golf Course on Monday. Geyer finished the round with an even-par 72 to win the tournament. C. Milton Wright also took the team title. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County’s high school golf teams ascended on Geneva Farm Golf Course in Street on Monday to close out the regular season with the Harford County Golf Tournament.

Play started for all in warm, dry conditions, but ended for all in a bout of steady rain showers. Most players played four to six holes in the rain.

Despite the changing conditions, C. Milton Wright won the team title with a 486, topping the other six teams who fielded enough players to complete six-player scoring. Rounding out the scoring were Fallston, 505; Bel Air, 512; North Harford, 523; Harford Tech, 552; Patterson Mill, 562; and Aberdeen, 578.

C. Milton Wrtight golfer Jack Geyer watches his putt roll towards the cup on the eighth hole during the Harford County Golf Tournament at Geneva Farms Golf Course on Monday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Havre de Grace and Edgewood did not have complete teams.

CMW sophomore Jack Geyer won the boys title with an even-par 72, while Aberdeen senior Erica Honadel was a repeat winner of the girls crown, shooting an 83.

“Getting off the tee was very good and I found a lot of fairways, even for them being tight,” Geyer said. “Going into greens, they weren’t as tight as I would like them to be, they weren’t ever going to hurt me. The shots I hit, they weren’t far off, but even when I hit it off, I found a way to get it up and down.”

Geyer’s round featured two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars.

“I started out with a birdie and I was feeling pretty good after that and I ended up making two bogeys to finish the front nine, so I was 1-over,” Geyer said. “Then I ended up making a birdie coming in.”

Geyer’s teammate, senior Trevor Heid, shot the second-best round with a 74. Other CMW players aiding in the title scoring were Joey LoBianco, 76; Gavin Castelli, 82; Chase Medinger, 87; and Tommy Downey, 95.

“It definitely is a big confidence boost because it just makes you feel better when your teammates are shooting good rounds and you’re going into states, you just feel like everybody’s firing at the same time,” Geyer said. “That definitely makes you feel like you’re almost invincible, it’s going to be a big confidence boost.”

Fallston junior Alex Langford was third with 75.

Aberdeen golfer Erica Honadel smiles as she hears her name announced as the girls winner during the awards ceremony at the Harford County Golf Tournament at Geneva Farm Golf Course in Street on Monday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Honadel finishing first among girls despite admitting to struggling through her round.

“I started really slow, but then like the middle, I settled down a bit and tried to stay patient,” Honadel said. “But then it started pouring and once it started pouring, the green speeds became really inconsistent, so the putting got really hard. My driver definitely did not help me, it was all over the place.”

Honadel’s round started on hole 17, a par-3. “I played my par-3′s really well today, three out of the four I was really close, but I still didn’t make any birdies on those,” Honadel chuckled.

Even without being overly thrilled with her score, Honadel’s 83 was 14 strokes better than runner-up Jupiter Moore, a Fallston sophomore who shot 97.

“It feels great, it’s definitely not the score I was hoping for, but I’m gonna hard this week, so hopefully next week I can do well at states,” Honadel said.