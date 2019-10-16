“We’re really a solid team across the board and to beat Patterson Mill, they’re a really talented squad. For us to beat them today, it was just our day. Tomorrow we could lose by 15 to those guys," Cougars coach Steve Mull said. “So, I’m proud of the kids, we’ve got a great group of seniors. Sophia Fellner is a terrific captain for us, she’s playing her best golf right now. Obviously Will [Creery], he’s going to do what Will does, play solid golf. But we just got a solid round from everybody. Michael Corona shot 79, he’s playing his best golf of his four years right now, so I’m just really proud of all of them. They did a great job and they beat a very talented team, which is nice to do.”