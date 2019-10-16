Paula Moon of Patterson Mill and Will Creery of Fallston repeated as Harford County golf champions Tuesday at Geneva Farm Golf Course in Street.
Both seniors, Moon shot 81 to lead female players and Creery shot 74 to lead all players. Fallston, meanwhile, won the team title by 15 strokes over Patterson Mill.
For Moon, not playing her best golf, was still good enough to win. “It feel’s great, like I had some problems mentally, but I got it together on the front nine, so it felt really good to come back,” Moon said. “My driver, it was going everywhere, it gave me really tough shots from different angles that I usually don’t go. Chipping and putting is what helped the most."
Starting on the par three 13th hole, Moon bogeyed her first three holes and then triple bogeyed the par five 16th hole. Moon also made bogey on 17, before finally making par at 18.
Moon’s only bogey on the front nine came at the par four third hole and she parred out from there to shoot 37. Her round closed with bogey, par, par on holes 10-12.
Erica Honadel, an Aberdeen freshman, was the runner-up. Honadel shot a career low round of 35 over the front nine, but a bit of trouble on the back led to a 48 and a total of 83.
“I started on the back and the back was really bad. I started like halfway through,” Honadel said. “On the front it started to get better and shot my personal best on the front, I shot 35. On the back, on 10, I shot double par and it just got worse after that. I had quite a few three putts that could have been two putts."
The 35 on the front included four birdies for Honadel.
Sophia Fellner, a Fallston senior, shot a career low 87 to place third among females and help solidify the Cougars team win.
Creery, like Moon, bogeyed hole 13 to get his day started. Creery though, bounced back to birdie hole 18, which allowed him to play the back nine at even par.
Making the turn, Creery double bogeyed hole one and bogeyed hole two. Birdies at the par four fourth and par five eighth were followed by bogey at the par three ninth.
North Harford sophomore Zach Wilcox was the male runner-up, shooting 77. Wilcox could not find a birdie and went 40-37 starting on back nine.
Fallston senior Michael Corona was third best with 79 and North Harford’s Austin Bach was fourth with 83. A pair of C. Milton Wright players, Michael Cummings and Connor Fantom, both shot 84 to tie for fifth.
As for the team scoring, Fallston shot 503 to beat runner-up Patterson Mill’s 518. The Huskies were team champions last year. CMW (532) were champions in 2017.
“We’re really a solid team across the board and to beat Patterson Mill, they’re a really talented squad. For us to beat them today, it was just our day. Tomorrow we could lose by 15 to those guys," Cougars coach Steve Mull said. “So, I’m proud of the kids, we’ve got a great group of seniors. Sophia Fellner is a terrific captain for us, she’s playing her best golf right now. Obviously Will [Creery], he’s going to do what Will does, play solid golf. But we just got a solid round from everybody. Michael Corona shot 79, he’s playing his best golf of his four years right now, so I’m just really proud of all of them. They did a great job and they beat a very talented team, which is nice to do.”
Other Cougars figuring in the team scoring were Jack Emmett, 85; Sean Donovan, 87; and Marin Moore, 91. All teams who had eight players, played eight and the top six scores were counted.
Other full teams with scores were North Harford, 541; Bel Air, 549; and Harford Tech, 566. Aberdeen and Edgewood had five-player teams.