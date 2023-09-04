The Aegis 2023 high school girls soccer season preview: Fallston eyeing a dynasty, Harford Tech a potential dark horse

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Fallston's girl soccer team celebrates on the field following their 3-2 win over South Carroll during the 1A girls soccer state championship last season (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

It’s hard to ignore the way Jon Salbeck lauded the talent of this year’s Fallston girls soccer team. Despite the Cougars stringing together 1A state titles each of the last two seasons, the second-year coach didn’t mince his words.

“I honestly believe that this team has more talent than the past two state championship teams from 2021 and 2022,” he said. “The coaching staff has high expectations for this team.”

While other coaches agree Fallston should pose the toughest test in the county, C. Milton Wright and Bel Air should the other scheduled tests. The former has only five seniors but returns 12 players with varsity experience. The latter will lean heavily on its senior class.

Keep an eye on Alli Bierman and Cali Parsons from Harford Tech too. Cobras coach Matt Berg said the defender and midfielder play with a calmness that makes them fun to watch and worrisome opponents.

Here’s a look around the area. (Editor’s note: not all teams responded to requests for information):

Aberdeen

Coach: Bridgette Morrissey, second season

Last year: 2-11

Top returners: Senior Jenna Stevens (M); sophomores Grace Buxton (M), Ellie Bienkampen (D) and Madelynn Freda (D).

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Aashi Parikh (M).

Coach’s outlook: “Although we lost a few key players from last year’s team, we see an incredible amount of potential in the girls that came out this year, and we are hopeful to improve our record from last season.”

Bel Air

Coach: Mike Friskey, fourth season

Last year: 7-4-1

Top returners: Seniors Cristique Duvall (F), Keira Loewe (M) Emily Bailey (D), Kaylee Norstrand (G) and Gianna Dawson (F); juniors Ally Mace (M), Alex Busick (M) and Ali Reynolds (D).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Sarah Ravadge (D), Grace Pennington (D), Addison Barry (D); freshman Audrey Lucas (M).

Coach’s outlook: “Leadership and consistency will determine the level of success this season for a talented and senior-heavy squad with very strong potential.”

C. Milton Wright's Leah Holman receives a pass while Patterson Mill's Hilary Poling defends. (Colin Murphy / Baltimore Sun)

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Andrew Harrell, fourth season

Last year: 9-6-1, sectional finalist

Top returners: Seniors Leah Holman (F) and Sydney Little (D); juniors Delainey Proctor (M) and Ava Lewis (D); sophomore Mackenzi Milich (D).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Marena Quattrocche (F) and sophomore Sophia Hodges (M).

Coach’s outlook: “We’re a very young (only five seniors) but experienced group (12 returning varsity players). We’re looking to find leadership and unity within our group early. Last year we were very inconsistent because of our age, so we’re looking to be more consistent throughout the year. Our goal is to start fast and continue to improve daily through the intensity and fire that this young and dynamic group brings.”

Fallston's Ava Lambros tries to get around South Carroll's Clare Babcock for a scoring chance. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Jon Salbeck, second season

Last year: 16-3-0, Class 1A state champions

Top returners: Senior Ava Lambros (M), junior Sarah Farally (M) and sophomore Sydney McLaughlin (M).

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Alayna Williams.

Coach’s outlook: “I honestly believe that this team has more talent than the past two state championship teams from 2021 and 2022. The coaching staff has high expectations for this team. The schedule this year consists of conference games along with some of the state’s best, including John Carroll, Mercy (IAAM Champs and No. 23 nationally ranked), Maryvale (IAAM B Champs), St. Paul’s, Towson, and Hereford. To stay in the mix of things and return to the state playoffs, we just need to play our game and take it one game at a time. Just play Cougar soccer.”

Harford Tech's Cali Parsons, left, makes a quick direction change to get past an Elkton defender during a game last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech

Coach: Matt Berg, 18th season

Last year: 8-7, won first two games in our region and lost to NHHS 1-0 in a tight battle

Top returners: Seniors Lea Ayers (M), Alli Bierman (D), Taylor Daniele (D), Alex Hall (FW), Abi Marcello (GK) and Cali Parsons (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Ryleigh Moore (M) and Ashley Shelton (M); freshman Natalie McGraw (M) and Alayna Weaver (FW)

Coach’s outlook: “I really like our team. We have a lot of players and athletes. There are no superstars, which makes them all want to be the star and they seem to work well together. I’m hoping to finish in the top third of a very strong Chesapeake Division.”

John Carroll’s Sophia Moskunas, right, tries to keep the ball away from Notre Dame Prep’s Becca Blunt. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

John Carroll

Coach: Hayley Howe, tenth season

Last year: 10-3-3, IAAM A Conference semifinalist

Top returners: Juniors Elle Turner (M), Sophia Moskunas (D); sophomores Cali Fridel (M) and Emma Fuchs (M/S).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Mylana Stevens (M); freshmen Clara Madore (M) and Olivia D’Alessandro (M).

Coach’s outlook: “The outlook for our team is incredibly promising. With a perfect blend of experienced upperclassmen who exhibit exceptional leadership skills and a pool of talented incoming players, we feel primed to have an exciting and successful season. Our team’s upperclassmen, comprised of dedicated seniors and skilled juniors, have proven themselves both on and off the field. The incoming players, consisting of talented freshmen and skilled transfers, bring a new level of energy and enthusiasm to trainings. Their presence promises to inject creativity and versatility into our game. We hope to be strong competitors in the IAAM A Conference again this year.”

North Harford goalie Savannah Picha dives to make a save during a playoff game last season against Glenelg. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford

Coach: Aidan Riordon, first season

Last year: 7-3-2 regular season record, Regional Champions 2A, lost in state quarterfinals

Top returners: Senior Aubrey Heise (M); sophomores Savannah Picha (GK), Mia Honig (M) and Presley Caslin (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Bailee Bender (F) and Elena Ramirez (M).

Coach’s outlook: “I expect us to do very well, but it will take some time for us to implement our system and style of play. We are a young team, but that gives us more time to develop these girls and our program. We also have a lot of talent, so I expect us to surprise a lot of people and teams this season.”

Patterson Mill

Coach: Mike Parker, 16th season

Last year: 6-8-1, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Senior Juliette Bujak (M), Addison Harmel (M), Hayden Price (F); juniors Abbie Wysong (D); sophomore Madelyn Wlodarczyk (D).

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Kendall Brown (M), Sara McNeirney (M), Ava Robertson (M), Ella Shriner (GK) and Olivia Wheeler (D).

Coach’s outlook: “With the core of our team intact and some very talented new players, we expected good things to happen this year.”

Perryville

Coach: John Myers, fourth season

Last year: 12-0-0, state semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Sarah Murell (F), Hailey Myers (D), Brooklynn Myers (M), Ella Schwacke (D); juniors Mackenzie Lynch (M), Justina Radcliffe (D), Macy Forest (M), Sarah Cantrell (GK).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Carsyn Hulbert (F) and Sadie Tome (M).

Coach’s outlook: “After last year’s successful season, moving to the upper division will be a true test for this team but with our veteran leadership we feel like we are up for the challenge. Our younger players are getting stronger every session and are looking to make an impact in every match.”