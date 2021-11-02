Region titles up for grabs for six Harford County girls soccer teams

Six Harford County high school girls soccer teams, as well as Perryville, will play for region titles Tuesday after picking up semifinal wins on Monday or Saturday.
John Carroll, meanwhile, saw its season end Monday with a one-goal loss in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play.
North Harford 2, North East 1
The Hawks (6-4-1) knocked off the host and top seed Indians in a 2A East, Region I semifinal on Monday.
Ava Lewis netted both goals and Jenna Amrhein added an assist.
North Harford will travel to Harford Tech for the region final at 4 p.m.
Harford Tech 2, Rising Sun 1 OT
The Cobras (6-4-1) scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute to go in the second overtime to beat the host Tigers in the 2A East, Region I semifinal play on Saturday.
Carly Hemmings scored the first Cobras goal on a feed from Ashley McElwain. A Lea Ayers header was the game-winner on a free kick from Kendall Sheffy.
The Tigers’ goal came on a penalty kick by Laney Eyman.
Tech keeper Abi Marcello had eight saves.
Patterson Mill 2, Havre de Grace 1
The Huskies (8-6) moved on with the win over the host Warriors (6-7-1) in a 1A South, Region I semifinal played Monday.
Izzy Toni and Ava Wheeler scored a goal apiece, while Wheeler and Naomi Rich added assists.
Caitlin Welker had three saves in the Huskies’ goal.
Patterson Mill will play at Fallston on Tuesday for the region title at 3:30 p.m.
Fallston 11, Joppatowne 1
The Cougars (12-0-1) stayed unbeaten with the win over the visiting Mariners (0-7) in a 1A South, Region I semifinal on Monday.
Perryville 4, Kent County 0
The Panthers (8-3) advanced with a shutout win over the visiting Trojans on Monday in a 1A East, Region I semifinal.
Perryville will host Bo Manor in Tuesday’s region title game at 3:30 p.m.
C. Milton Wright 2, Towson 1 OT
The Mustangs (7-3-2) won a thriller in double overtime Saturday to get past the Generals in a 3A North, Region II semifinal.
Elise Graf scored the game-winning goal from a free-kick.
Madison Ingrassia tallied an unassisted goal late in the first half to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.
Towson evened the game with a goal 10 minutes into the second half.
CMW goalie Kaitlyn Williford had nine saves.
The Mustangs will play at Bel Air for the region title on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Bel Air 7, Kenwood 0
The Bobcats (11-1-3) had seven different players score Saturday in the 3A North, Region II semifinal win over the visiting Blue Birds. The Bobcats led 2-0 at halftime.
Payton Todd, Allison Mace, Emma Griffiths, Sarah Griffiths, Alison Reynolds (PK), Keira Loewe and Gianna Dawson provided the goals.
Maria Cimino, Todd (2), Emma Griffiths and Allie Tivvis had assists.
St. Paul’s 2, John Carroll 1
With the postseason pressure on, the No. 5 St. Paul’s girls’ soccer team owned the two biggest moments against No. 12 John Carroll in the second half of Monday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference quarterfinal game.
St. Paul’s coach Joie Gill wasn’t surprised senior forward Kendall Steer and junior goalkeeper Kylee Cross were instrumental when the Gators needed them most.
Steer scored a penalty kick with 28 minutes to play and Cross stopped a Patriots penalty kick 10 minutes later, keying the No. 5 Gators’ 2-1 home victory to send them to Wednesday’s semifinal round.
Steer’s two goals and Cross’ stop on Lauren Bullock’s penalty kick capped a quality team effort, which was needed against a strong road performance from the Patriots.
The sixth-seeded Patriots (6-6-3) pressed to the end with Sophia Sotirakos, Jenna Bondyra and Ella Steck all getting off consecutive shots that were blocked by defenders in the final two minutes.
In the regular-season meeting Oct. 6, John Carroll claimed a 3-2 road win, and Monday’s game started out looking similar. The Patriots started fast, and even after having a goal waived off because of an offsides call, kept up the pressure. Madi Shaffery cleanly struck a free-kick from 35 yards that found the near post in the game’s 11th minute for the opening goal. After the visitors had a second goal disallowed because of a foul on Cross, the Gators settled in, maintained possession and got the game tied on Steer’s first goal off a feed from Alana Flaherty with 5:03 left in the half.
The Patriots, with 10 seniors on the roster, saw a potentially significant playoff run cut short. Coach Hayley Howe saw the same maxed-out effort she’s received from her team all season, but sometimes they got away from their possession game. She said the two disallowed goals in the first half, when the Patriots were surging, were big letdowns.
“This team is probably the most comprehensive team I’ve had. From top to bottom, this was a really special senior class and they kind of embodied what I want out of this program — from JV to varsity to the time they put in during the offseason,” Howe said.
Baltimore Sun reporter Glenn Graham contributed to this article.