Region titles up for grabs for six Harford County girls soccer teams

In the regular-season meeting Oct. 6, John Carroll claimed a 3-2 road win, and Monday’s game started out looking similar. The Patriots started fast, and even after having a goal waived off because of an offsides call, kept up the pressure. Madi Shaffery cleanly struck a free-kick from 35 yards that found the near post in the game’s 11th minute for the opening goal. After the visitors had a second goal disallowed because of a foul on Cross, the Gators settled in, maintained possession and got the game tied on Steer’s first goal off a feed from Alana Flaherty with 5:03 left in the half.