Harford County football playoff matchups and seedings: first-round games kick off Thursday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

C. Milton Wright running back Quantae Salters is hit by Edgewood’s Mekhi Georges in the first quarter on a game on Sept. 8. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Crumple up regular season records and throw them out the window. Stack that rubbish pile with any ups or downs a Harford County football team endured over the last three months.

Like Edgewood (7-1), undefeated until a singular late-season blemish. Or Patterson Mill (7-1) marching to the school’s first divisional championship. Harford Tech (6-2) exceeded expectations with a sophomore quarterback and first-year coach. And C. Milton Wright’s 5-3 record may not reflect its full capabilities, after an early season postponement left the Mustangs finishing with three games in eight days.

Advertisement

Playoffs beginning with the calendar turning over to November means a clean slate under win-or-go-home circumstances.

The regional first round will have a complete slate of games running Thursday to Saturday. Playoffs continue with the regional second round Nov. 9-11. State quarterfinals will be the following week on Nov. 17 and 18 and state semifinals are on Nov. 24 and 25.

Advertisement

State championships will be played between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Here’s how Harford County teams shake out in each first round seeding:

First-round matchups

Edgewood, Harford Tech and Patterson Mill each claim top seed in their respective regions.

The Rams will take on eighth-seeded Aberdeen in the Class 3A North first round — a first meeting between the two schools this season.

Bel Air will play Overlea at 7 p.m. on Friday for the 3A North 2-7 matchup. No. 3 Baltimore City College has No. 6 Patterson, scheduling to be determined. And No. 4 Franklin will play No. 5 Poly at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Harford Tech’s top seed earned the Cobras a bye out of the first round in Class 2A/1A North.

Fallston will play North East, which it walloped, 41-0, in late September. And Elkton has Rising Sun out of the same region after having similarly romped the Tigers, 41-14, at the beginning of the season. Neither kickoff time has been solidified.

North Harford and C. Milton Wright are the fifth and sixth seeds, respectively, in 2A North, where Owings Mills is the top seed and has a first-round bye. The Hawks open at Hereford at 6 p.m. Friday, while C. Milton Wright travels to Milford Mill at 6 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

In 1A North, the Huskies’ top seed has it slated to play No. 8 Pikesville at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 2 Brunswick will see Havre de Grace at 6:30 Thursday. Boonsboro and Joppatowne play at 7 p.m. on Friday in the 3-6 matchup. And No. 4 Loch Raven plays No. 5 Catoctin at 6:30 on Thursday.

Regional seeds

Class 3A North: 1. Edgewood, 2. Bel Air, 3. Baltimore City College, 4. Franklin, 5. Poly, 6. Patterson, 7. Overlea, 8. Aberdeen.

Class 2A North: 1. Owings Mills, 2. New Town, 3. Milford Mill, 4. Hereford, 5. North Harford, 6. C. Milton Wright, 7. Patapsco.

Class 2A/1A North: 1. Harford Tech, 2. Sparrows Point, 3. Fallston, 4. Elkton, 5. Rising Sun, 6. North East.

Class 1A North: 1. Patterson Mill, 2. Brunswick, 3. Boonsboro, 4. Loch Raven, 5. Catoctin, 6. Joppatowne, 7. Havre de Grace, 8. Pikesville.