The Aegis 2023 field hockey season preview: C. Milton Wright the preseason runaway favorites

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

North Harford goalkeeper Sarah Riefsnyder stays focused on the ball and hits it away from C. Milton Wright's Winslow DiPeso during a playoff game last season. Both return to lead their teams in search of county and state championships. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright is positioning itself for success this fall, while area coaches point to the Mustangs as Harford County’s toughest test.

They boast an 11-deep senior class, returning legitimate contributors from last year’s regional semifinalist finish. Fifth-year coach Kelsey Lovelace mapped out a nonconference schedule that includes early season battles against Mercy, Marriotts Ridge, Perry Hall, Hereford and Notre Dame Prep. C. Milton Wright weathered two key losses to graduation and will be led by Temple commit Winslow DiPeso and York commit Claire Burrows, both four-year starters.

Advertisement

A different set of challenges stands before John Carroll.

The Patriots brought in first-year coach Baily Kerr to lead the defending IAAM B Conference champs. Kerr is adamant her group won’t skip a beat amidst the transition behind strong senior leadership.

Advertisement

Here’s a look around the county (Editor’s note: not all teams responded to requests for information):

Aberdeen

Coach: Emily Pecora, second season

Last year: 2-10, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Juniors Imala Grant (Inside), Nevaeh Kelly (G) and Abigayle Moore (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Lillyana Rodriguez (D) and freshman Alexis Gasiorowski (Inner/Wing).

Coach’s outlook: “This is our second year as a team at ABHS, so we are looking forward to the opportunity to compete. We have some new faces, but the girls are displaying a lot of heart during practice. We look forward to having fun, if we can get some wins along the way it will be a bonus.”

Bel Air

Coach: Megan Lukasavage, third season

Last year: 7-5, regional champions

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Faith Kregel (D), Sophia Harrison (M), Mackenzie Leeson (G), Carrie Ermentrout (D) and Maggie Ermentrout (O); junior Paige Feick (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Amelia Mason (M).

Coach’s outlook: “We have our first play day under our belts and the team looks strong. There are things to work on but we’re pleased with overall performance. This is a great group of tight-knit girls and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do this season.”

C. Milton Wright's Anna Buyse returns for a Mustang team picked by many county coaches as one of the teams to beat. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Kelsey Lovelace, fifth season

Last year: 6-6-1, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Winslow DiPeso (M), Claire Burrows (F), Anna Buyse (M) and Sara Durborow (D); junior Phoebe Hennessey (GK); sophomore Paityn Gossman (F).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Senior Shelby Sullivan; freshman Reese Rizzi (M).

Coach’s outlook: “We have the talent to make a run this year. We return a lot of veteran experience, our Class of 2024 is 11 girls. They have all been working together for years and the cohesion is there. Every day they bring their level of play up and continue to grow. Our young talent is stepping in to fill the defensive holes that Riley Cushman (All-County, All-Conference and All-State) and Carys May (All-County, All-Conference) left upon graduating. Our 2024 schedule is very challenging and will push us to play at our top level each game if we want to win. The schedule will present us with challenges and test us long before reaching the postseason all in preparation to make a deep run for a state championship.”

Fallston's Erin-Kate Roeder, right, guards a North Harford player during a game last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Jackie Cummings, sixth season

Last year: 7-8, 1A regional champions

Top returners: Seniors Riley Cloude (D), Hailey Meyer (M), Erin-Kate Roeder (F) and Camryn Barrett (M).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Lilly Burns (F); sophomores Olivia Parker (M) and Jaelynne King (D); freshman Layla King (M).

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “This year, the Cougars have a large senior class who is ready to lead by example on and off the field for their teammates. We are looking forward to continuing our progress from last season and focusing on finishing inside the circle. We are excited to see what the season brings and are ready for another tough schedule.”

Harford Tech

Coach: Alice Hunter, first season

Last year: 3-9

Top returners: Seniors Lizzie Hunter (M), Ava Beaty (D) and Bella Price (G).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Jordan Strang (M).

Coach’s outlook: “Our goal is to win our division and advance in the playoffs. We look forward to a fun and competitive season.”

Advertisement

John Carroll’s Margo Smith, left, battles for the ball during last season's IAAM B Conference championship. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

John Carroll

Coach: Baily Kerr, first season

Last year: 11-4-1, IAAM B Conference Champions

Top returners: Seniors Margo Smith (F), Annie Bennett (F), Julia Ward (D) and Haley Lauer (M); junior Sammie Bender (M); sophomore Josie Bianco (G).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Claire Moffit (M/F); freshmen Lily Welling (D), Emma Bomboy (GK) and Kamryn Plotts (F).

Coach’s outlook: “I am thrilled to step into the role of head coach for the upcoming season. This marks an exciting new chapter for the John Carroll field hockey team, and I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of it. My primary focus this year is on building a strong team culture. I believe that a united team, driven by shared values and a sense of camaraderie, can achieve remarkable things.

Our team already boasts incredible leaders and talented athletes. Coming off a strong season last year, winning the IAAM B Conference, we have set high standards for performance, sportsmanship and personal growth. As we gear up for the season, there’s an undeniable sense of anticipation in the air. The possibilities are limitless, and I have full faith in our ability to make a lasting impact on the field.”

Advertisement

After losing nine seniors from last season's Class 2A state semifinalist team, North Harford will rely on Grace Conklin as a team leader this season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford

Coach: Carla Harward, 11th season

Last year: 12-6, UCBAC Chesapeake Champions, 2A regional champions, 2A state semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Grace Conklin (M), Korynn Sims (M), Sarah Reifsnyder (G), Mekenzie McCann (D), Amber Kozlowski (F) Izzy Hendricks (F) and Sara Ford (D); junior Mollie Fialcowitz (F).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Sophie Deibler (D) and Dakota Bonaccorsi (F); sophomore Olivia Bloom (D).

Coach’s outlook: “After losing nine seniors from our state semifinalist team, the Hawks look to rebuild the team both defensively and offensively. Starters from last season’s team, Grace Conklin and Korynn Sims, will anchor the middle of the field, and our younger players are quickly learning the pace of the game and working together as a unit. We return our first team All-County and All-Conference goalie, Sarah Reifsnyder, who had an outstanding season last year, and we look to rely on her this season as well. With our challenging schedule ahead, we will be tested early, and we hope to see positive outcomes as the season progresses. We are excited to get the season started.”

Patterson Mill

Coach: Julia DeLuca, third season

Advertisement

Last year: 7-7, regional finalists

Top returners: Seniors Kiley Wilhelm (D), Ava Lopano (CM), Kylee Connors (F) and Gwen Bates (F); juniors Maddie Tunney (F) and Payton Chase (F).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Aubrey Jenkins (G); sophomore Lilly Dove (M).

Coach’s outlook: “The thing I love best about my team is that at the end of the day, they know they’re a family. We work really hard to create a team bond that is based on a mutual respect and love for each other. We have a very open-door policy when it comes to issues we may have or how our mental health is doing. I think this team can go really far this year because of the friendships the girls have and being able to trust each other on and off the field.”

Advertisement

Perryville

Coach: Janet Candy, 15th season

Last year: 7-4

Top returners: Seniors Peyton Givens (F), Ryleigh Manthei (F), Sammi Peterson (D) and Jaylin Rouselle (M); junior Jillian Gillano (D).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Jeanna Clark (D) and freshman Berlyn Griffin (G).

Coach’s outlook: “We have great potential to do well both in our division and our county. I am looking forward to seeing the girls hard work and dedication to the game play out this year.”