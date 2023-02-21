Four Harford County basketball teams earn top seeds in MPSSAA regional playoff brackets

Patterson Mill's Andrew Pape stays ready on defense as C. Milton Wright's Jordan Ross makes a move to the basket during the game at Patterson Mill on Jan. 13. Both the Huskies and Mustangs earned top seeds in the regional playoff brackets released by the MPSSAA on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball, setting the stage for a jam-packed week of single-elimination regional playoff games beginning on Friday.

C. Milton Wright and Patterson Mill boys, along with Havre de Grace and North Harford girls were all awarded regional top seeds in their respective brackets.

Girls regional finals are scheduled for the evening of March 1, followed by the boys on March 2. Girls an boys state quarterfinals are scheduled to begin on March 3 and 4, respectively. The state championships will be played March 9-11 at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

All regional games will be hosted by the higher seed. The eight region champions in each class will be reseeded for the state quarterfinals by regular-season record.

On the boys side, C. Milton Wright earned a bye in the first round of the Class 3A North Region II bracket. Fourth-seeded Bel Air and fifth-seeded Edgewood tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday for a chance to play the Mustangs.

Aberdeen earned the second seed and will host Towson on Friday.

Fallston will see a bye in the first round as the two seed in 2A East Region I. The Cougars face the winner of No. 6 North Harford and No. 3 North East. Fourth-seeded Harford Tech is scheduled to play Rising Sun. The winner of that game will play top-seeded Elkton for a spot in the region finals.

The 1A East Region I bracket features Patterson Mill as its No. 1 seed. The Huskies won’t play until Feb. 28 against the winner of the 4-5 matchup of Kent County and Colonel Richardson.

Havre de Grace hosts Joppatowne in the 2-7 matchup Friday. The two schools met twice during the regular season with Havre de Grace winning both by four and eight points, respectively.

North Harford's Caroline Nicholson eyes the rim looking to take a shot during a game at Joppatowne on Jan. 9. The Hawks, along with Havre de Grace, were Harford County girls teams who earned top seeds in the regional playoff brackets released by the MPSSAA on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The girls Class 1A East Region I bracket has Havre de Grace with top-seed and first-round bye. The Warriors play the winner of Perryville and Kent County.

No. 3 seed Patterson Mill and No. 6 Joppatowne will meet in the opening round. Patterson Mill won the lone meeting between the two teams, 52-26, on Jan. 4. The winner faces Colonel Richardson, which also gets a bye as the second seed.

North Harford captured the No. 1 seed for girls 2A East Region I and awaits the winner of No. 4 Fallston and No. 5 North East.

Harford Tech is the No. 3 seed. The Cobras will play sixth-seeded Elkton with a chance to face second seed Rising Sun in the region semifinals.

Edgewood and Kenwood face off in the opening round of the 3A North Region II bracket. The winner of that game will face top-seeded Towson in the region semifinals.

Aberdeen is the three seed and will play sixth-seeded C. Milton Wright at 7 p.m. Friday. Bel Air and Patapsco have the 2-7 matchup. The winner of those two games will meet in the semifinals on Monday.

Boys regional seeds

3A North Region II: 1. C. Milton Wright, 2. Aberdeen, 3. Kenwood, 4. Bel Air, 5. Edgewood, 6. Patapsco, 7. Towson.

2A East Region I: 1. Elkton, 2. Fallston, 3. North East, 4. Harford Tech, 5. Rising Sun, 6. North Harford.

1A East Region I: 1. Patterson Mill, 2. Havre de Grace, 3. Perryville, 4. Kent County, 5. Colonel Richardson, 6. Bohemia Manor, 7. Joppatowne.

Girls regional seeds

3A North Region II: 1. Towson, 2. Bel Air, 3. Aberdeen, 4. Edgewood, 5. Kenwood, 6. C. Milton Wright, 7. Patapsco.

2A East Region I: 1. North Harford, 2. Rising Sun, 3. Harford Tech, 4. Fallston, 5. North East, 6. Elkton.

1A East Region I: 1. Havre de Grace, 2. Colonel Richardson, 3. Patterson Mill, 4. Perryville, 5. Kent County, 6. Joppatowne.