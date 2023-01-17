Cayden Onagi, Zach Sheppard, moving on from Harford Community College men’s lacrosse to Division I programs

Two Harford Community College men’s lacrosse standouts from last season will suit up for Division I schools this spring. It’s a major accomplishment for any junior college to be able to send players to a high level, and each player has taken their own routes to get to this point.

Cayden Onagi, an attacker and midfielder, recently committed to play with Maryland and will join the team this spring. Zach Sheppard, a North Harford graduate, recently committed to play for the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

Cayden Onagi, who led Harford Community College men's lacrosse last season with 36 goals and 22 assists, will play this spring at the University of Maryland. (Richie Gutierrez / Harford CC)

Onagi, a native of Manitoba, Canada, is only the sixth player from his area to play NCAA Division I lacrosse and the first to do so after playing at the junior college level. While Canada is known for its lacrosse, Manitoba providence is an underrecruited area of the country.

Harford coach Aaron Verardi found Onagi through his indoor lacrosse team. The day after the two talked, Onagi signed with Harford without ever visiting Maryland.

“Coach Verardi did a good job promoting the program and showing me what could be in the future. I kind of bet on myself,” Onagi said. “I knew Maryland was a lacrosse state, so I thought I would have a pretty good chance here as opposed to somewhere else.”

Onagi led Harford last season in both goals (36) and assists (22). He expects to compete for playing with the Terps this spring and Verardi believes that they are going to get a special player.

Sheppard moves to UMBC after spending two seasons with the Fighting Owls. Coming out of high school, he didn’t feel any of the schools recruiting him were the best fit and enrolled at Harford.

His route to UMBC is a little unconventional, as UMBC was looking for another faceoff specialist and Verardi used connections there as an alumnus to help connect Sheppard with the school. While nothing has been promised in terms of playing time, Sheppard believes he is entering a fair competition to become the Retrievers faceoff specialist this spring.

Sheppard was Harford’s primary faceoff specialist last season winning 166 of 261 faceoffs (63.6%).

Zach Sheppard, a North Harford grad who was the faceoff specialist for Harford Community College last season is moving on to UMBC this spring. (Richie Gutierrez / Harford CC)

Both players credit their time at Harford in helping them develop into the players they are today. They credit Verardi for asking his players to do the same things that they will face at the division one level.

“There was a lot of stuff that coach Verardi and the coaching staff helped me to continually improve and the habits I needed to form to in order to get better and better,” Sheppard said. “I think they have taken me to a pretty good point where I can take that next step. They do a lot of stuff to ensure that you improve, you’re asked to do a lot of stuff in your own time, and they demand a lot more of you playing there then you would in high school.”

Sheppard and Onagi feel that junior college can become a route for many players that get overlooked in the high school recruiting process, especially as some programs recruit more out of the transfer portal. Onagi has already become an ambassador of sorts and has advised younger players from his area about the benefits of starting at the juco level and then moving into the NCAA. Some of those players are even considering Harford Community College, possibly opening a pipeline that will provide benefits for Harford and help Onagi leave a lasting legacy at Harford and back home in Manitoba.

“It’s honestly a huge talk back home because it’s a very unrecruited area, not a lot of parents know about it,” Onagi said. “They hear juco and think it’s not very good and they don’t want to send their kid there. I talked to a lot of kids back home and gave them the information they need so they don’t sign to a team where they might not develop as much and not play.”