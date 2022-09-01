Harford County 2022 boys high school volleyball preview

The 2022 Harford County boys high school volleyball season is about to get underway and like the last several years, Bel Air looks like the team to beat. But don’t expect it to be a cakewalk. Teams from Patterson Mill, Harford Tech and Fallston will offer up serious challenges.

Here’s a look at the county teams.

Aberdeen

Coach: Ethan Wallace, third season

Last season: 5-6

Top returners: Seniors Devin Galloway (RSH), Will Hart (OH), Connor Sullivan (MB), Barry Magill (SS)

Newcomers to watch: Eagles have brand new JV program

Season outlook: “To build on last year’s success and to make a deep run in the county playoffs,” Wallace said.

The Bel Air boys volleyball team was Harford County champions last season, defeating Patterson Mill in the finals. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air

Coach: Larry Tsomos, 28th season

Last season: 16-1

Top returners: Seniors Caden Ernest (H), Pryce Merz (H); Juniors Kajus Derby (H), Zach Rey (H), Chris Couch (H)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Matt Prokop (H); juniors Tom Silver (S), Jason Corcoran (H), Spencer Schulze (DS), Will Harbaugh (H), Gavin Harris (H), Ethan Folmer (DS), Josiah Jagdman (H), Sam Adams (DS), Austin Barnes (H), Brett Conway (H)

Outlook: “We are trying to create a cohesive team and expect to have a good time participating in the sport we love playing,” Tsomos said.

C. Milton Wright

Co-Coaches: Robert Taylor, fourth season; Shawn Duffalo, second season

Last season: 7-8

Top returners: Seniors Mark Duffalo (S), Cooper Hichkad (RSH); Juniors Zach Brown (L), Shawn Thomas (BRS/S)

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Cody Mattox (OH), Hudson Welsh (OH), Tyler Paris (RSH); Juniors Brandon Stepp (M), Seth Hott (M); Freshman Brody Hichkad (OH)

Season outlook: “We have a strong team this year having added several very athletic newcomers in addition to several players who moved up from JV. With the loss of so many seniors, we will have a lot of work to do to get the team to gel, but if we can capitalize on all of the individual talent and athleticism of our returning and new players, we could surprise many of the Harford County teams as we look to improve on last year’s record.” Taylor said.

Edgewood

Coach: Ed Svec, first season

Last season: N/A

Top returners: Seniors Andrew Kellum (Mi), Cole Arnold (OH), Nicholas Scrocca (S), Jaiden Woodyard (OP), Ziare Mann (L); Junior Mark Garcia (OH/S)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Damaggio Hernandez (M)

Season outlook: “Very excited to have such an experienced team. Also looking to develop newcomers for future seasons,” Svec said.

Fallston

Coach: Bill Stewart, first season

Last season: N/A

Top returners: Seniors Jack Price (S), Adam Edelin (OH), Michael Taylor (L), Kyle Bouffard (M), Mason Schorr (L/OP)

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Jake Miltenberger (OP), Lucas Hurlburt (OP/M), Jesse Kobylarz (M), Jake Sieman (L/OH), Logan White (L/OP); juniors Jake DiSciorio (M), Liam McGann (S); sophomore Jackson Killough (OH)

Season outlook: The Cougars will have a mixture of a few experienced players and a few first-year players coming in to help the program.

”We will be up for the challenge of putting it all together and see where it takes us. The goal will be to gradually get better to hopefully peak at tournament time,” Stewart said.

Harford Tech

Coach: Gary Clement, second season

Last season: 8-4

Top returners: Senior Shane Eckman (M); juniors Jensen Graf (S), Alexander Clement (RSH/OP)

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Season outlook: Clement looks forward to building on Tech’s successful season last year with plans to move the ball and players around a lot more, looking for some harder hitting and mixing in some surprises in their games.

“I’m also focused on improving their social media presence, training equipment and working with college recruiters to help these athletes be able to play at the next level,” Clement said.

Havre de Grace

Coach: Bob Reider, third season

Last season: 0-12

Top returners: N/A

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Jay Baker (M), Michael Maroney (L); sophomore Corey Roubal (S)

Outlook: “After graduating a full roster of eight seniors on varsity, our returning JV players from last season are picking up where we left off in this year’s varsity,” Reider said. “These athletes are working hard to continue improving.”

John Carroll

Coach: Tucker Snow, third season

Last season: 12-8

Top returners: Seniors Franklin Smithmyer (OH), Malcolm Earl (S/DS)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Graham Sporney (S); sophomore Jaden Riley (OH)

Season outlook: “After graduating 12 seniors from varsity last year, we have an influx of exciting youth into the program. We have a passionate and dedicated group of players this year and are excited to see how our returners and young players respond to a challenge,” Snow said. “In a demanding MIAA conference, we are excited to start competing with the rest of the teams.”

Joppatowne

Coach: Nick Sulzbach, first season

Last season: N/A

Players to watch: Senior Filip Healey (S); sophomore Philip Clark (MH)

Outlook: “As a new program, my goal is to share the love of the sport with my team and have a fun time,” Sulzbach said. “We have 11 hardworking boys that will leave it all on the court. We will be continually getting better throughout the season and show that on the court.”

North Harford

Coach: Jason Selby, first season

Last season: N/A

Top returners: Seniors Jackson Deibler (BR/UT), Flynn Selby (FRP), Nick Jones (FRP/S); junior Blake Howell (BR); sophomores Matthew Hart (S), Jackson Armiger (S/UT)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Michael DeJesus (OH)

Outlook: This is a young team with only three returning seniors. The team doesn’t have much height, so it must capitalize on speed, ball handling and team communication.

Patterson Mill

Coach: Rich Moyers, fourth season

Last season: 13-2

Top returners: Seniors Josh Shores (OH), Adam Lingelbach (OH), Sam Lever (S)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Cameron Kromm (OPH/RSH), Anthony Puleo (MB), Javier de Gordon (MB)

Outlook: “As we still look to find the right balance in our program, we anticipate moving around some of our positions early on in the season. With the return in talent complemented by some eager but more ‘raw’ juniors, our intent is to crescendo through the season to perform our greatest symphony when we return to meet with Bel Air in the finals,” Moyers said. “As always, our program thrives on healthy competition and we wish the absolute best to all of the teams across the net, too.”