Patterson Mill boys swimming wins Harford County meet, district titles behind seven event wins

The Patterson Mill boys swim team won a Harford County title as well as a District VII championship Wednesday night in the Magnolia Middle School pool.
The Huskies won seven events, posting 324 points, edging Bel Air’s 323 and C. Milton Wright’s 324. Rounding out the scoring were Harford Tech, 291; Fallston, 224; North Harford, 174; Aberdeen, 141; Havre de Grace, 122; Joppatowne, 45; and Edgewood, 10.
Adding Tuesday night’s girls scoring, CMW took top honors for the overall team title with 623.5 points. Patterson Mill was second with 619 and Bel Air in third with 578.
Like the girls did on Tuesday, Patterson Mill’s boys opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Kade Snyder, Jadon Harley, Ian Sauer and Sean Lipscomb swam 1:45.48 to win over Bel Air’s Colin O’Hare, Greyson Maichle, Matt Collins and Logan Weaver’s time of 1:49.88.
The Huskies also won the 400 freestyle relay. Snyder, Walker Milstead, Mason Windle and Lipscomb swam 3:28.19 to win by six seconds over CMW.
The 200 freestyle relay went to Tech narrowly over Patterson Mill. Tech’s foursome of Shane Eckman, Owen Ray, Gavin Carson and Noah White touched in 1:35.74. The Huskies team of Harley, Milstead, Sauer and Windle finished in 1:36.79.
Lipscomb, a senior who anchored both Patterson Mill relay wins, added a win in the 50 freestyle. Lipscomb ripped through the water in 22.94 to edge White of Tech’s time of 23.83. Ethan Smith of Fallston was a tight third in 23.84.
“It all comes down to really burning that technique into muscle memory and then once you get that down, you just got to get the right mindset to jack up the adrenalin and really just power through it,” Lipscomb said. “It feels great, it’s nerve-wracking no matter what seed I am and just executing it, really feels good.”
Lipscomb finished off his four-win night in the 100 freestyle. Lipscomb swam 50.0 to beat Tech’s Eckman (52.21) and Huskies teammate Windle (52.83).
Patterson Mill’s Snyder was also a four-time winner. Snyder out-dueled Bel Air’s Zac Clark for the 200 IM win. Snyder’s time of 2:06.42 was nearly four seconds better than Clark’s 2:10.29.
Snyder then came back late in the meet to win the 100 backstroke by four seconds. Snyder’s time of 54.51 topped Carson of Tech’s time of 58:06.
Patterson Mill’s final win came in the meet’s last event, the 100 breaststroke. Windle won with a time of 1:05.06 beating CMW’s Addison Sweat (1:06.69).
Bel Air’s Clark, a senior, swam 57.32 to win the 100 butterfly, besting the 58.15 time of CMW’s Alan Chan. Fallston’s Smith took his second third place of the meet in 58.29.
“It feels good, that was almost my best time, so that was nice,” Clark said. “I think it’s definitely nice because of the hard work I’ve put into doing swimming this year. It’s just really nice dropping time in 100 fly again.”
Clark’s freshman teammate, O’Hare brought home the 500 freestyle win with a 10-second cushion. O’Hare finished in 5:14.90 to best teammate Garrett White’s time of 5:24.35.
“It was a really competitive heat, lot of fast competitors, one’s I’ve swam against before and one’s that I never have and I just had to go out there and try my best against people I know can really push it,” O’Hare said. “It felt pretty good, I put a whole lot of hard work in there and it’s good to see a result against people you know are really competitive and fast.”
Nicholas Musante delivered CMW’s lone win in the 200 freestyle with a bit of an upset. Musante swam 1:55.29 to out-touch Tech’s Carson (1:56.72). Tech’s Eckman, the favorite based on seed time, placed third in 1:59.52.