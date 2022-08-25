2022 Harford County boys high school soccer preview

Back on the pitch, public and private schools across Harford County and Perryville in Cecil, have been preparing for the 2022 high school boys soccer season. It was a splendid season in 2021 as Fallston (Class 1A), Harford Tech (2A) and C. Milton Wright (3A) all reached state finals. Will any be back in the state title game this year, or will Bel Air and Patterson Mill step in and take charge? John Carroll, meanwhile, is primed for a serious run at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title.

Aberdeen

Coach: Kevin Williams, fourth season

2021 record: 2-7

Top returners: Seniors Izak Battle (S), Nathaniel Falatu (D), Sky Pugh (S); juniors Reed Dimick (D), Charles Epple (D); and sophomore Kaleb Holmes (M)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Ethan Hill (G), Tyler Kenney (M); freshmen Nixon Cabrera (M), Kian O’Hara (M), Vincent Ordos (M), Trevon Zakowski (D)

Outlook: “Our goal for the year ... to teach the guys how to be creative and play exciting soccer,” Williams said.

Bel Air's Andrew Lassen, right, is back this season to give strength to the Bobcats midfield. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air

Coach: Dominic Rose, 29th season

2021 record: 11-6

Top returners: Conor Banton (F), Ethan Crosby (G), Andrew Lassen (M), Logan Sabatino (F), Amdon Saccoh (D), Matt Weidman (M); juniors Cam Class (D), Owen Conway (D); sophomores Galen Klisiewecz (M) and Isaiah Traynham (M)

Season outlook: “We expect to contend for a division title this year in what looks to be another very competitive season,” Rose said. “C. Milton Wright, Fallston, Patterson Mill, Harford Tech and North Harford will all be very good this year again.”

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Eric Riedlbauer, first season

2021 record: 11-4-1

Top returners: Seniors Aaron Clarke (D), Drake Kongkraphun (M), Dominic Peters (D); juniors Jake Adams (G), Matt Luk (F) and Aidan Whitmore (M)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Nick Byers (F), Sam Dragunas (M), Anthony Ketelsen (M), Travis Kozak (D), Quinn Van Pee (F); sophomores Brooks Benson (D), Samko Duracka (M) and Evan Snyder (D)

Outlook: Last year’s 3A state runner-up team graduated 17 players, so this young group features four seniors and will start multiple sophomores.

“Keeper Adams and backs Clarke and Peters will anchor the defense, while Luk and Whitmore highlight a talented group of offensive stars,” Riedlbauer said.

Edgewood

Coach: Timothy Baldwin, first season

2021 record: N/A (no team in 2021)

Top players: Seniors Cesar Gonzalez (D), Josiah Henderson (M), Zach Shilling (G), Gavin Stowell (M); juniors Joe Agbesi (G) and David Sabillon (S)

Outlook: “As a new team, we are focusing on building a great family unit, building great spirit, being competitive and improving our skills,” Baldwin said.

Fallston

Coach: Christopher A. Hoover, 19th season

2021 record: 15-4-1

Top returners: Senior Jayden Dillard (D), Dylan Kries (G), Ethan Salsa (M) and Christian Worthington (M)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Dylan Sheppherd (S) and junior Roman Impagliatelli (M)

Outlook: The Cougars have six starters returning from last year’s 1A state finalist team. The Cougars first win will be the 200th of Hoover’s career.

“With the graduation of several key players, the Cougars are motivated to show their talents and skills on the pitch. With maturation of several key players, growth of some of the younger players and the benefits of transfers, the Cougars look to show their best each and every match,” Hoover said. “We play in a very challenging league with three state finalists in the UCBAC alone. Defense will be our calling card this season.”

Harford Christian

Coach: Wesley Peters, third season

2021 record: N/A

Top returners: Seniors Elliot Cox (F), Timmy Williams (M); juniors Carter May (D) and Josh Olinger (F)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Marshall Rose (G), Colin Sullivan (D)

Outlook: “Although we graduated a large and talented group of seniors last year, we are looking to compete again for the MACSAC championship after two consecutive second-place finishes,” Peters said. “We have a talented group of freshmen joining us this year with tremendous potential, and if they can get acclimated to the quickness and physicality of varsity soccer, then we will have a deep lineup capable of going toe-to-toe with anybody in our conference.”

It was a bitter end for Harford Tech players last season after a 1-0 loss to Parkside for the Class 2A state title. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Harford Tech

Coach: Mike Dempsey, sixth season

2021 record: 11-6

Top returners: Seniors Logan Barkey (D), Brayden Chryst (D), Will Kennedy (M), Ethan Kunes (D), Owen Luca (M), Seth Topfer (D), Drew Wozar (G); juniors Xavier Gasida (M/D), Aiden Hall (F), Chase Pomilla (M); and sophomore Aiden Warren (M)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Brendan Coldiron (M), Ben Kiedrowski (M), Josh Marucci (M), Jonathan Portillo (M), Ethan Prevost (D), Max Smart (D); sophomores Christopher Jimenez (M), Brendan Streib (G); and freshman Brody Smith (M)

Season outlook: “Our outlook for 2022 is very good. We are returning eight of our starters from last season’s 2A state finalist team,” Dempsey said. “We are also returning our entire back line and goalie.”

With another strong class coming in this year at Tech and being able to increase depth across all positional groups, Dempsey expects to compete for a division title as well as the 2A state title this year.

Havre de Grace

Coach: Jeff Berthney, seventh season

2021 record: 8-1

Top returners: Seniors Blake Clark (F), Paul Davis (D), Evan Hurst (M), Sam Reefy (D), Jeremiah Rushik (D), Chase Wilkerson (D); juniors Hamed Diallo (F), Wyatt Molyneux (M) and Brady Walker (D)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Jackson Mezan (M); juniors Cole Bravo (D), Wayne Hudson (F), Alec Whipkey (D); and sophomore Will Martin (F)

Outlook: “We will need a complete team effort to compete. Players should learn a lot from the teams we play and looking forward to a fun-filled season,” Berthney said.

John Carroll’s Ryan Skandalis (5), is back for his senior season with the Patriots, who are ready to challenge the best in the MIAA conference. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

John Carroll

Coach: Jim Fendryk, 13th season

2021 record: 14-6-3

Top returners: Seniors Mathis Mingle (D), Ryan Skandalis (M); juniors Andrew Denard (D), Connor Ellis (M), Austin Hoffman (D), Tyler Mezzadra (G), Josh Petty (F), Christina Rugel (F), Eddie Smith (D), Cameron Tolson (M), Ian Wagner (D); and sophomore Amir Smith (G)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Luke Mejia (F); freshmen Connor Clark (F), Jacob Gensel (D)

Outlook: The 2022 Patriots return 10 of 11 starters from the 2021 campaign that saw John Carroll finish third in the MIAA, ending the season in the semifinals with a loss to eventual champion Calvert Hall. What was a young group last year returns this season with more experience and a better understanding of the league.

“We knew going into last season with a predominantly underclassmen team, it was going to be a challenge, but our young players stepped up and met the challenge head-on,” Fendryk said. “They’re experienced, fearless and best of all great friends. We feel it’s the combination for us to be in a spot to compete for a championship.”

Joppatowne

Coach: Cameron Schnaack, second season

2021 record: 0-8

Top returners: Seniors Isaiah Negron (D), Josh Steinmiller (G); juniors Alhagi Modou Jobe (M); and sophomore Justin Craig (W)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Damian McLeod (D); and sophomore Adrien Artis (M)

Outlook: “This year we’re looking to build on what we achieved last year. On paper it doesn’t look like we achieved much with not winning any games or scoring a single goal, but what we did achieve was instilling a new culture and standards in a program that for years did not have,” Schnaack said. “We won the award for sportsmanship last season, overcame the adversity of having a very low number of players on the team and at many times having to play games without any subs. This year we have 20 players on the team, each has carried over what they learned from last year and are helping the new players mold into the team smoothly and we are looking to go out this year and achieve the goals we have set together as a team.”

North Harford

Coach: Erik Lane, first season

2021 record: 9-8

Top returners: Senior TJ Berger (F), Kian Pucher (M), Austin Smith (M); juniors Mason Barker (M), Ben Wardle (M); and sophomore Jamail Holmes (F)

Newcomers to watch: Matt Siedlecki, Jr. Defense; Cole Schultz, So. Midfield

Season outlook: “We have a maturing team and bench with ambitious goals for the season,” Lane said. “We’re looking to combine a strong work ethic on the field with intelligence and cohesiveness to produce some exciting soccer this season.”

Patterson Mill

Coach: Wes Rich, 15th season

2021 record: 11-1-2

Top returners: Seniors Dominic Harris (D), Brandon Lozoskie (M), Ethan Shertzer (D), Everett Young (M); junior Vinnie Wysong (F); and sophomore Diego Peralta (M)

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Josh Nago (F); juniors Matt Bechtel (G), J.P. Pickard (D), Luciano Cristofaro (M), Trent Stupalski (F), Leo Papageorgopoulos (M) and Asher Laughlin (D)

Outlook: The Huskies graduated 15 seniors from last year’s squad which captured their first ever share of the UCBAC Chesapeake Division title. They return their 2021 leading scorer in Wysong, a small but strong group of seniors and some dynamic players from the JV group.

“We are still figuring out our identity as a team and developing a rotation that fits everyone’s strengths and skill set. We will rely on our seniors for leadership and build off the energy that our young guys are bringing to the team,” Rich said. “The UCBAC should be very strong and deep this season and we hope to compete in every game, challenge for a state title and play with passion for our school and community.”

Perryville

Coach: Chris Tome. second season

2021 record: 7-6

Top returners: Seniors Evan Beynon (M), Ty Stiffler (F), Anthony Thompson (M); junior Finnegan Tome (G); and sophomore Paytn Hulbert (D)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Dylan Sayer (M) and freshman James Abrams (M)

Outlook: “We have a very talented group this year. We look to build on our chemistry from last year and continue to work toward controlling the pace of the matches through owning the possession battle,” Tome said. “With our returning talent and the addition of some clinical finishers we hope to find the back of the net a lot this season. Our back line is very strong and will be hard to penetrate, their technical abilities should allow us to build it out of the back and play through the lines. These boys have a very high collective soccer IQ, and that should help them be successful in 2022.”