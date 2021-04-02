High school boys lacrosse season gets underway soon for Harford teams

Season outlook: “We are extremely excited to get back out onto the fields and have the opportunity to compete this season. Our team has been hard at work and taking advantage of every single day to be the best we can possibly be — as last year taught us that nothing is guaranteed and nothing should ever be taken for granted,” coach Mull said. “In particular, our seniors are ecstatic to be able to ‘go for’, as they called it, ‘one last ride’ and compete with their teammates for one final season.” Mull’s team is looking forward to seeing everyone else from around the county on game days soon.