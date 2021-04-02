High school boys lacrosse season gets underway soon for Harford teams

The 2021 boys high school lacrosse season is about to get going and one thing area teams can all agree on is, there is a season to play. The schedule gets underway next week and runs until late May.
Here’s a look at the Harford County teams.
Aberdeen
Head coach: Matt Ryan (second year)
Top players to watch: Caden Allen, Jr. (Attack/Midfield); Max Williams, So. (Attack); Charon Baines, Sr. (Attack); Nathan Flatau, So. (Midfield); Hosanna Nkurunziza, Jr. (Midfield/Attack); Shaylen Bougere, Sr. (Midfield); Baydon Pusey, Jr. (Defense); Nolan Parsons, Jr. (Defense); Phillip Newcomer, So. (Goalie)
Season outlook: “We are excited to get back on the field competing against other teams and we are focusing on getting 1% better everyday at practice as individuals, but also as a team,” coach Ryan said. “We are a young team, but are extremely hard workers, coachable and talented. Our team trusts the process of improving, is grateful to be back on the field and is having fun.” The Eagles are excited for the season and challenges ahead.
Bel Air
Head coach: Doug Testerman (fifth year)
Top players to watch: Jaxon Jankowiak, Sr. (Midfield); Jackson Casper, Sr. (Attack); Seth Duncklee, Sr. (Attack); Braden Edwards, Sr. (Goalie); Jacob Harris, Sr. (Defense); Jacob Sin, Sr. (Midfield)
Season outlook: “Our team is looking forward to competing against a very tough county schedule,” coach Testerman said.
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Andrew Gerard (24th year)
Top players to watch: Quinnten Hatfield, Sr. (Midfield); John Salsbury, Sr. (Goalie); Brennan Lorence, Sr. (Attack); Nick Domzalski, Sr. (Attack); Cameron Glass, Sr. (Midfield); Blane Dail, Jr. (Attack); Johnny Garst. Jr. (Midfield)
Season outlook: The Mustangs graduated a very talented and very large senior class in 2020. “A large part of our team this year has never played a single minute of high school lacrosse, let alone, varsity Lacrosse,” coach Gerard said. “This will definitely be a building year for us and we have made great progress over the past two weeks. We are grateful to be together on the field and to be able to be back at the sport we love.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Stephen Ross (sixth year)
Top players to watch: Timothy Johnson, So. (Defense); Demetrius Davis, So. (Goalie); Larry Briceno-Lopez, Jr. (Midfield); Travis Burton, Sr. (Defense); Dillon Newport, Sr. (Goalie)
Season outlook: “We are excited to be together as a team after such a long time apart. I think the cancellation of last season really solidified how important this game is to our players individually, especially our seniors who watched their friends miss their senior year in 2020,” coach Ross said. “We are working hard to shake off the rust and build a new team chemistry that will propel us through the season. Overall, we are taking it one day at a time and having as much fun as possible while we can.”
Fallston
Head coach: Patrick Mull (second year)
Top players to watch: Peter Buckler, Sr. (Midfield); Noah Richard, Sr. (Midfield); Jack Emmett, Sr. (Goalie); Julian Businsky, Sr. (Defense)
Season outlook: “We are extremely excited to get back out onto the fields and have the opportunity to compete this season. Our team has been hard at work and taking advantage of every single day to be the best we can possibly be — as last year taught us that nothing is guaranteed and nothing should ever be taken for granted,” coach Mull said. “In particular, our seniors are ecstatic to be able to ‘go for’, as they called it, ‘one last ride’ and compete with their teammates for one final season.” Mull’s team is looking forward to seeing everyone else from around the county on game days soon.
Harford Tech
Head coach: Rob Gaines (second year)
Top players to watch: Jake Arcilesi, Sr. (Defense); Nate Triaca, Sr. (Defense); Garrett Bernard, Sr. (Goalie); Ryan Buchler, So. (Defense); Eric Smit, Sr. (Faceoff); Dylan Mulligan, Sr. (Midfield); Drew Wozar, So. (Attack)
Season outlook: “Every player and coach at Tech is excited to be back together and out on the lacrosse field working hard and having fun. This season we will be led by our defense which brings a lot of experience, skill and intensity to how they play,” coach Gaines said. “As a unit they set the tone in practice and we are looking for them to carry that to the field on game day.” The Tech offense is improving daily. “We are very athletic at every position and each player is determined to contribute to the team’s success this season. Overall we have a solid group of student-athletes that have proven they can work hard, play harder, and have fun,” Gaines said.
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Jason Bellamy (second year)
Top players to watch: Michael Sweigart, Sr. (Attack); Reagan Dent, Jr. (Attack); Jarred Meehan, Jr. (Midfield); Carson Holloway, Jr. (Midfield)
Season outlook: “We are appreciative of the work the leadership at Harford County Public Schools and Havre de Grace High School put in to make this season a reality. We are thankful for the work of the team members to participate in a safe manner and the parent support,” coach Bellamy said. “We are focused on being present in the moment, getting better, and competing each day. The upperclassmen have shown great leadership in embracing our freshman class and are working to pass on all they can to help them develop, so they contribute to the success of the team.”
John Carroll
Head coach: Don Reynolds (first year)
Top players to watch: Elie Fraiji, Sr. (Defense); Ethan Thomson, Sr. (LSM); Connor Boyle, Sr. (Defense); Jackson Marindin, Sr. (Attack); Jack Owen, Sr. (Defense); Travis Smith, Jr. (Midfield); Alex Mink, Jr. (Midfield); Max Snellenburg, Jr. (Attack); Athan Barmer, Jr. (Midfield); Logan Trombley, Jr. (Midfield); Cam Carrigan, Jr. (Attack); Nick Ciampaglio, Jr. (LSM); Alex Stewart, Jr. (Goalie)
Season outlook: “We are very excited to be back on the field and look forward to competing in the nation’s most competitive lacrosse conference. Building a competitive and winning program in the MIAA “A” Conference is a process and the players have fully bought in to what it takes on and off the field,” coach Reynolds said. “We are returning a strong core of seniors that will anchor us on the defensive end led by Fraiji (UMBC) and Thomson (Canisius).” Offensively the Patriots return an unselfish and talented group that will be led by Marindin, Smith, Mink, Carrigan and Snellenburg. Stewart will get the nod in goal. “Any time your best players are also your best people you like your chances to compete,” Reynolds said.
Joppatowne
Head coach: Steve McElroy (fourth year)
Top players to watch: Cole Provini, Sr. (Attack); Jeris Carr, Sr. (Attack); Zach Strong, Jr. (Defense)
Season outlook: Joppatowne has a small but enthusiastic group who will get lots of playing time. “We are trying to maintain a program in an environment where COVID and the lack of a feeder system have contributed to record low numbers,” coach McElroy said.
North Harford
Head coach: Rich Tabeling (third year)
Top players to watch: Derek Caiazzo, Sr. (Midfield); Matt Biedermann, Sr. (Midfield); Joseph Johnson, Sr. (Midfield; Dylan Jablon, Sr. (Attack); Owen Smith, So. (Attack); Lucas Sexton, Sr. (Defense); Josh Etzel, Sr. (Defense); Ethan Stinnett, Sr. (Defense); Cole Wardle, Sr. (Defense); Tony Dellarose, Jr. (Defense)
Season outlook: “We are grateful to be back on the field this year and can’t thank Harford County Public Schools enough for working so hard to make this happen,” coach Tabeling said. “We graduated a very strong senior class in 2020 and in 2021 we look to our core group of seniors and underclassmen to continue the foundation set by those players and be competitive in the UCBAC this year.”
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Raymond Paquin (second year)
Top players to watch: Preston Weinberg, Sr. (Attack); Kevin Shao, Sr. (Midfield); Will Pape, Jr. (Defense); Nate Karwatka, Jr. (Defense); Ethan Kroll, Jr. (Goalie)
Season outlook: Facing a tough schedule with a young squad will be a challenge,” coach Paquin said. “The boys are ready to compete and we look forward to progressing throughout the season.”