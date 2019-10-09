xml:space="preserve">

Scores and stats from games and matches played in and around Harford County for Tuesday, Oct. 8

Boys soccer

Harford Tech 5, Aberdeen 1

Cobras score four unanswered goals to break up 1-1 tie with host Eagles.

Goals: HT-Aydin Blevins (2), Ryan Miller (2), Enoch Wiredu; A-Ryan Soughoy

Assists: HT-Enoch Wiredu, C.J. Skandalis, Trevor Young

Halftime: 2-1 HT

Rising Sun 5, Havre de Grace 0

Tigers score multiple goals in each half to blank visiting Warriors

Goals: RS-Micah Young (2), Ryan Krankowski, Logan Keisch, Hunter Russell

Assists: RS-Xavier Gilcher, Zachary Siegel, Ryan Krankowski, Dylan Pietuszka

Goalie saves: RS-Austin Jacob 2; HdG-Keegan Cruzs 15

Haftime: 2-0 RS

North Harford 4, Fallston 0

Hawks improve to 8-3 with win over Cougars (3-4).

Goals: NH-Javier Mejia, Frank Kemajou, Henry Mejia, Cameron LaPlante

Assists: NH-Matt Biederman, Mason Manzo

Goalie saves: NH-Mill Heinze 6; F-Cason Donahue 10

Halftime: 1-0 NH

Girls soccer

MDSA 3, John Carroll 1

Nia Christopher scores lone goal for Patriots

Goals: JC-Nia Christopher; MDSA-Grace Gower (2), Caroline Sloop

Assists: JC-Kaitlyn Sydnor; MDSA-Grace Gower, Paige Rivers

Halftime: 1-0 MDSA

Reservoir 3, CMW 0

Halftime: 1-0 Res

Girls volleyball

C Milton Wright defeated Fallston, 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)

Mustangs get sweep over Cougars

Stats: CMW-Brooke Naugle, 12 kills, 1 block; Jayda Patterson, 6 kills; Joslyn Moore, 10 digs; Libby Gross, 14 assists; Megan Marshall 14 assists

Patterson Mill defeated Havre de Grace, 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-13)

Huskies extend their winning streak to 3 with textbook playing, minimal errors and 20 excellent serves made by Katerina Lomis, two of which were aces.

Stats: PM-Meadow Santoriello, 23 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace; Mikaela Truong, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Delaney Madsen, 1 block, 1 ace

Bo Manor defeated Harford Tech, 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-15)

Stats: HT-Desiree Alampi, 6 kills, 2 aces; Caitlyn Bobb, 2 aces, 2 kills; Victoria Rambo, 5 kills, 1 block

Joppatowne defeated Edgewood, 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 15-8)

The Rams loss three sets, but got team-high 8 kills from Morgan Sorrell

Stats: E- Morgan Sorrell, 8 kills, 6 blocks, 4 aces; Katie Sohn, 4 kills, 4 aces; Hufsa Khan, 3 kills, 6 aces, 42 assists

