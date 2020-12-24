North Harford’s Kevin Halford has Frostburg in the center of his football focus

“It would mean everything to me, to get one more practice, one more game in. I at least want to get one more chance to beat Fallston and play with my two teammates I’ve been with since my sophomore year on varsity,” Halford said. “Charlie Canapp and Riley Stem, they’ve been with me since I transferred to North Harford in my sophomore year. I want to be able to go out on the field with both of them for one more time. Because seeing all the seniors from years past and how important their senior year is, I want to be able to experience that myself.”