Erica Honadel leads Aberdeen golf shooting a 41, but Perryville wins match

Aberdeen's Erica Honadel watches her drive sail toward the green on a short hole during the match Monday, August 29, 2022 at Furnace Bay golf course in Perryville. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aberdeen senior golfer Erica Honadel may not have had her best stuff Monday at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville, but her nine-hole score of 41 was still best among all competitors, including players from host Perryville, Elkton and Tome School.

The match was played on Furnace Bay’s front nine, which features multiple holes with blind tee shots and others with water hazards.

Perryville won the team battle with a five-golfer score of 247, while Aberdeen shot 254 and Tome was a distant third with 295. Elkton did not have a complete team.

Aberdeen's Erica Honadel watches her putt drift toward the hole during Monday's match at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

For Honadel, a round over par was a bit unusual so far this season. In her first two events, she shot 33 at Chesapeake Bay-Rising Sun and 35 at Ruggles.

“The last two rounds, my driving hasn’t been that good recently but it was good enough to keep me in play,” Honadel said. “I usually hit the green and two putt, maybe one putt if I got lucky. It was really simple.”

Monday, even though she nearly drove a couple greens, the short game just wasn’t there.

“As soon as I start missing greens, I start leaving myself chips and it’s like a bit mental,” she said. “I shank them, duff them, I think that’s the main difference.”

Her round started with a chip and two-putt bogey, but she pared the next three holes with 5, 4 and 3, two-putting each.

The ninth hole, her fifth, was the low spot of the round, a double bogey 6 even after driving the ball within 20 yards of the green.

Aberdeen's Alex Ridolfi checks the contour of the green as he waits for his turn to putt during the match Monday at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It’s definitely the best I’ve driven, so I’m pretty excited about that,” Honadel said. “Hopefully, I can get my second shot sorted out as well.”

The double bogey carried over to the next two holes for Honadel, who bogeyed the par-four first and par-five second holes.

Honadel closed the round with a pair of pars, including rolling in a 15-foot putt to end it.

Alex Ridolfi (46), Phillip Kim (51), Maya Cantella (55) and Granger Mahar (61) rounded out Aberdeen’s scoring.

Jared Eldreth and Lucas Umbarger both shot 43 to lead Perryville’s win. Also scoring for the Panthers were Andrew Kidd (49), Owen Kilduff (55) and Julian Howes (57).