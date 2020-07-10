H20 hockey organization seeking talented, serious players

H2O, the nationally recognized Harford County based club field hockey program, is looking for players of all ages from U10 thru U19. H2O offers league and tournament play, small group training, large group training, expert goalie training and college recruiting support.
H2O competes in both indoor field hockey and outdoor field hockey events regionally and nationally. The Club has been around since 2006 and has had the fortune of watching many of their player’s transition to compete collegiately and internationally, including United States National Team member and former Patterson Mill High School standout, Linnea Gonzales.
H2O registration has been extended for the upcoming Indoor Season and tryouts/evaluations will be conducted on July 26th at The Arena Club in Bel Air. When asked what parents and players can expect if they decide to join H2O, Janice Rhodes, owner and Director of H2O Field Hockey responded, “That’s simple, they can expect strong, experienced, passionate and dedicated coaches committed to developing and growing their field hockey skills and game. They can also expect opportunities to compete in local, regional and national venues along with a strong supporting, encouraging and knowledgeable coaching team behind them.”
H2O is focused not only on improving the skills of their athletes, but developing their players off the pitch by giving them female role models to learn from and to look up to, like H2O alums Linnea Gonzales, Sydney Rhodes and Sabrina Rhodes, CMW 2013 state champions and Puerto Rican National Team members, to name a few.
Janice Rhodes indicated that H2O is very sensitive to the time-commitment required for Club programs. For that reason, H2O practices are held one day a week with an optional “skills training session”, which is open to H2O and non-H2O members. “I am very conscientious about the time commitments we place on our players and families. The drive time, the practice time, the play time; it all adds up and it can be overwhelming. We want our players to be able to participate in other activities outside of field hockey so we try to work within a balanced structure,” Janice Rhodes said.
The typical H2O Indoor season consists of a 1.5 hour practice each week and two tournaments each month in December, January and February. The tournament locations are typically in Delaware, Maryland or Pennsylvania and each tournament lasts approximately 4 hours. H2O provides optional opportunities for our players to compete in national tournaments including national events in Virginia and the Disney Showcase in Florida. Spring and Summer practices and events are offered with the focus on college recruiting tournaments and USA field hockey full field 11 v 11 events.
One of H2O’s unique offerings includes expert goalie training by former University of Delaware goalie, and incoming University of Pennsylvania GK coach Sydney Rhodes. The goalie position is a highly specialized position. Throughout youth and recreation field hockey it is the one position least understood and coached. Because most clubs do not offer expert goalie training, H2O extends this offering to non-H2O club members as well as recreation programs.
In addition, H2O co-sponsored, (along with the Arena Club and Rhodes Field Hockey Services, LLC) two summer field hockey camps. Although the first scheduled camp has passed, there are spots available in the second camp to be held at The Arena Club, July 16-19. Expert coaching is provided by current or former collegiate coaches as well as H2O alum who have or are currently competing collegiately.
If you are interested in learning more about H2O field hockey, the summer camp or any of its offerings, please contact 443-617-3539 or visit H2Ofieldhockey.com