H20 hockey organization seeking talented, serious players

Janice Rhodes indicated that H2O is very sensitive to the time-commitment required for Club programs. For that reason, H2O practices are held one day a week with an optional “skills training session”, which is open to H2O and non-H2O members. “I am very conscientious about the time commitments we place on our players and families. The drive time, the practice time, the play time; it all adds up and it can be overwhelming. We want our players to be able to participate in other activities outside of field hockey so we try to work within a balanced structure,” Janice Rhodes said.