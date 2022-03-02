Aberdeen alum Mackense Greico is Big Ten Player of Week on softball diamond

University of Maryland redshirt senior Mackense Greico, a former standout and All-Harford softball player from Aberdeen, was named Big Ten Player of the Week as announced by the conference on Tuesday.
Greico, 5′-8″, helped the Terps go 4-1 over the weekend during the Coastal Carolina Chanticleer Classic by hitting three home runs and recording eight RBIs. Greico also batted .444 with a .944 slugging percentage and a .474 on-base percentage.
This marks Greico’s first Big Ten recognition as a Terp, and the first POTW nominee for Maryland since Lindsey Schmeiser (March 16, 2015).
Greico went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs in Maryland’s win over Monmouth last Friday. She recorded her third home run to close out the weekend in the Terps’ win over Dartmouth on Sunday.
Greico joined Maryland softball last Fall, transferring from Furman University in South Carolina, where she played two seasons.
Greico, a 2018 graduate of Aberdeen High School, is majoring in Classical Languages and Literatures at Maryland.