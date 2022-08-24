Jackson Geyer shoots 33 over nine holes at Bulle Rock in C. Milton Wright golf win

C. Milton Wright's Jackson Geyer, shown here at last season's Class 1A/2A state golf championships, fired a round of 33 Tuesday to lead the Mustangs to a win. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sophomore Jackson Geyer shot a blistering sub-par round of 33, to lead C. Milton Wright in a season-opening win Tuesday in a tri-match at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace.

Geyer’s round led the Mustangs to a five-player score of 210, well ahead of Harford Tech (257) and Patterson Mill (264).

Joining Geyer in the CMW win were Trevor Heid, 43; Josh Strong, 44; Gavin Castelli, 45; and Chase Medinger, 45.

Tech’s Aurora Walters shot 54 for the low female round, while Luke Cimino and Jackson Parks both shot 50. Collin Collier added a 51 and Collin Zippay shot 52.

Nathan Haywood shot 46 to lead Patterson Mill, while Drew Pape and John Musto each shot 52. Ryan Malenfant added a round of 55 and Maddie Rutch shot 59.