Advertisement
The Aegis Sports

Jackson Geyer shoots 33 over nine holes at Bulle Rock in C. Milton Wright golf win

The Aegis

C. Milton Wright's Jackson Geyer, shown here at last season's Class 1A/2A state golf championships, fired a round of 33 Tuesday to lead the Mustangs to a win. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sophomore Jackson Geyer shot a blistering sub-par round of 33, to lead C. Milton Wright in a season-opening win Tuesday in a tri-match at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace.

Geyer’s round led the Mustangs to a five-player score of 210, well ahead of Harford Tech (257) and Patterson Mill (264).

Advertisement

Joining Geyer in the CMW win were Trevor Heid, 43; Josh Strong, 44; Gavin Castelli, 45; and Chase Medinger, 45.

Tech’s Aurora Walters shot 54 for the low female round, while Luke Cimino and Jackson Parks both shot 50. Collin Collier added a 51 and Collin Zippay shot 52.

Advertisement

Nathan Haywood shot 46 to lead Patterson Mill, while Drew Pape and John Musto each shot 52. Ryan Malenfant added a round of 55 and Maddie Rutch shot 59.

Advertisement