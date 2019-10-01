Golfers from Patterson Mill and Harford Tech both won UCBAC division championships Tuesday.
The Huskies shot 225 to win the Chesapeake title at Bulle Rock in Havre de Grace, while Tech shot 224 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville. In both tournaments, teams played six players with the best five scores counting toward team score.
Individually at Bulle Rock, it was a repeat of last week’s District VII Tournament with Patterson Mill’s Paula Moon coming in as low female and Fallston’s William Creery as low male. Both players shot 38 on a tough front nine.
“I was just hitting everything in the fairway, it really helped me because the rough was really bad,” Moon said. “I don’t know, just like everything in my swing, it was just all good.” Moon made one birdie and five pars and had three bogeys.
“It feels great to win, cause the course conditions were really hard, so to shoot 38, it’s an honor,” Moon said. Aberdeen’s Erica Honadel was the female runner-up with 45.
Others contributing to the Patterson Mill winning team score were Mitchell Walz, 45; Brendan Donnelly, 46; John Harrison, 47; and Sam Sapp, 49.
“It feels good for them to come out and play well, well enough to win this thing. It was really tough out there today,” Huskies coach Ray Paquin said. “They were able to control the ball and they did what they had to do, keep putting to a minimum.”
Creery’s play led Fallston to the runner-up team finish with 228.
In addition to Creery, Fallston’s other scoring players were Evan Kays, 44; Michael Corona, 45; Jack Emmett, 50; and Marin Moore, 51.
Rounding out the team scores were C. Milton Wright, 245; North Harford, 249; Aberdeen, 253; Bel Air, 262; and Perryville, 290.
Cobras win Susquehanna
Like Patterson Mill, Tech won its title by three strokes as well, edging Rising Sun’s 227. Other teams were North East, 255; Bo Manor, 260; Edgewood, 318; and Elkton, 253 (only 4 golfers).
The Cobras team members were Max DeLuca, 43; Colby Taylor, 44; Connor Gallery, 45; Tim Kaczkowski, 46; and Jake Martin, 46.
The low round for the day was shot by Ben Graybeal of Rising Sun with a 39. The low female round of the day was a 49 by Tech’s Aurora Walters.