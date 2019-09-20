Low scores highlight golf action; Moon shoots 33, Creery 35

Some really low scores highlighted Thursday’s quad match at Chesapeake Bay Rising Sun where Patterson Mill knocked off Fallston, North East and The Tome School.
Patterson Mill shot 195 to beat Fallston, 211, North East, 266, and Tome, 275.
Senior Paula Moon shot a career low round of 33, three under par, to lead the Huskies, while John Harrison shot a one-over 37.
Others playing for Patterson Mill were Sam Sapp, 40, Mitchell Walz, 42, and Brendan Donnelly, 43.
Will Creery shot a one-under round of 35 to lead the Cougars. Others scoring for Fallston were Sophia Fellner, 42, Michael Corona, 43, Jack Emmett, 45, and Sean Donovan, 46.
Playing for North East were Matt Wallace, 43, Matt Kozemchak, 47, Lance Richardson, 52, Ethan Moyers, 61, and Noah Slayman, 63.
Tome players were Lance Wunder, 46, Mark Lapresto, 49, Joe Grapes, 55, Loch Williams, 61, and Ben Sekowski, 64.
Cobras beat Tigers, Bobcats
Harford Tech shot 223 Thursday at Ruggles Golf Course to beat Rising Sun, 231, and Bel Air, 233.
Leading the Cobras to victory were Tim Kaczkowski, 43, Colby Taylor, 44, Jake Martin, 44, Max DeLuca, 45, and Aurora Walters, 47.
Bel Air players were Josh Brethauer, 44, Dylan McQuarrie, 47, Josh Wood, 47, Josh Cisneros, 47, and Samuel Kim, 48.
Rising Sun players were Tyler Hogue, 43, Ben Graybeal, 44, Kadin Snyder, 45, Chucky Martin, 47, and Andrew DuVall, 52.
District Tournament
UCBAC golfers will participate in the District VII tournament scheduled for Wednesday at Mountain Branch Golf Course.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and golfers and teams alike will be trying to qualify for next month’s Maryland State Golf Tournament. The state tourney is scheduled for Oct. 28-30 at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park.
Fallston’s Creery and Patterson Mill’s Moon will both be seeking titles for a third straight year.