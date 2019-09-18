Golf teams from Aberdeen, Fallston, Patterson Mill, Harford Tech post wins

The Aberdeen golf team won for a second straight time Tuesday, shooting 236 to beat Bel Air, 239, and Edgewood, 325, at Winters Run Golf Club.
Erica Honadel shot 41 to lead Aberdeen and share low scoring honors for the day. Other Eagles playing were John Byers, 46, Cameron Hobbs, 49, Peter Ridolfi, 49, and Alex Ridolfi, 51.
Bel Air’s Josh Brethauer also shot 41 and other Bel Air players were Sam Kim, 47, Dylan McQuarrie, 49, Josh Cisneros, 48, and Bryce Utz, 54.
Edgewood players were Owen Aguas, 61, Will Hunter, 62, Kyle Porretti, 65, Vanessa Thompson, 68, and Andrew Matthias, 69.
Cougars win
Fallston was also in the win column Tuesday, shooting 206 to best Rising Sun, 232, and C. Milton Wright, 233, at Chesapeake Bay-Rising Sun Golf Course
Jack Emmett shot 38 (tied low score) to pace the Cougars, while William Creery was a stroke back at 39. Adding to the Cougars scoring were Michael Corona, 41, Evan Kays, 44, and Sean Donovan, 44.
CMW’s Michael Cummings tied for low round at 38 and Connor Fantom shot 44 to lead the Mustangs. Trevor Heid, 45; Nicole Butterworth, 52, and Riley Becker, 54, also played for CMW.
Riising Sun’s players were Ben Graybeale, 41, Cadon Snyder, 43, Chuckie Martin, 46, Andrew Duval, 51, and Tyler Hogue, 52.
Huskies beat Hawks
Patterson Mill shot 210 Tuesday to beat North Harford’s 223 at Geneva Farm Golf Course.
Paula Moon led the Huskies with a 40, while Mitchell Walz shot 41. Sam Sapp finished with 42, and Brandon Palen shot 43. Brendan Donnelly rounded out the Huskies scoring with 44.
Zach Wilcox shot 39 to lead all players and Austin Bach shot 42 for the Hawks. Aaron Bach, 45, Jake Gay, 47, and John Manzari, 50, also played for North Harford.
Cobras win, too
Harford Tech shot 130, Bo Manor 142, and Joppatowne 214 for three player scores at Ruggles Golf Course on Tuesday.
In full or five player team scores, Harford Tech shot 227 to Bo Manor’s 254.
Tech’s players were Tim Kaczkowski, 43, Max DeLuca, 43, Colby Taylor, 44, Jake Martin, 46, and Connor Gallery, 51.
Bo Manor’s players were Jacob Hicken-Bailey, 42, Logan Felmor, 50, Gannon Williams, 50, Jack Good, 51, and Mason Williams, 61.
Joppatowne’s three players were Rom Kah, 70, Nyani Hawkins, 72, and Alpha Manabat, 72.