Patterson Mill golf team edges Fallston by a stroke

The Patterson Mill golf team battled Fallston to a one-stroke victory Thursday at Mountain Branch Golf Course.
The Huskies shot 217 to edge Fallston’s 218 and North East at 285 was a distant third.
“Good back and forth match. Came down to the last player for each team to decide outcome,” Fallston coach Steve Mull said.
Patterson Mill players were Mitchell Waltz, 40; Paula Moon, 40; Brandon Palen, 43; John Harrison, 45; and Sam Sapp, 49.
Fallston players were William Creery, 37; Michael Corona, 39; Sophia Fellner, 46; Marin Moore, 46; and Jack Emmett, 49.
For North East, Matt Wallace, 47; Matt Kozemchak, 48; Lance Richardson, 58; Ethan Moyers, 64; and Noah Slayman, 68.
Hawks beat Bobcats, Mustangs
In a tri-match at Geneva Farm Golf Course, North Harford shot 217 to beat Bel Air, 226, and C Milton Wright, 228.
North Harford players were Austin Bach, 41; Aaron Bach, 41; Zach Wilcox, 42; Jake Gay, 46; and John Manzari 47.
Bel Air players were Josh Brethauer, 42; Samuel Kim, 45; Josh Wood, 45; Bryce Butz, 46; and Dylan McQuarrie, 48.
CMW’s Michael Cummings shot 39 to lead the scoring. Others were Connor Fantom, 41; Trevor Heid, 45; Austin Comeaux, 51; and Tyler Mann, 52
Eagles win 5-team event
At Furnace Bay Golf Course, Aberdeen shot 241 to beat Perryville, 251; Rising Sun, 258; and Tome, 286. Joppatowne shot 213 with three players.
Aberdeen players were Erica Honadel, 45; Cameron Hobbs, 48; Peter Ridolfi, 46; John Byers, 54; and Alex Ridolfi, 48.
Perryville players were Ronnie Kidd, 55; Nick Lepore, 47; Teno Christofano, 48; Dylan Whitney, 46; and Marshall Edwards, 55.
Rising Sun players were Chuckie Martin, 47; Ben Graybeal, 51; Tyler Hough, 53; Timmy Dobrowlski, 53; and Kadin Snyder, 54.
Tome players were Lance Wonder, 53; Loch Williams, 56; Mark LoPresto, 56; Joe Grapes, 62; and Ben Sekowski, 59.
Joppatowne’s players were Nyani Hawkins, 70; Ram Kah, 71; and Alpha Manabat, 72.