Moon, Creery lead respective golf teams to Tuesday wins

Golf teams returned to action Tuesday with three tri-matches headlining the schedule. Patterson Mill’s Paula Moon and Fallston’s William Creery both shot low scores to lead their respective teams to wins.
Patterson Mills win came at Exton Golf Course. The Huskies shot 198 (117 three players), to beat Bohemia Manor 239 (134), and Edgewood (189).
Moon shot 38 to lead all players. Her teammates were Brendan Donnelly, 39; John Harrison, 40; Mitchell Walz, 40; and Sam Sapp, 41.
Edgewood’s players were Will Hunter, 58; Owen Hunter, 58; and Kyle Porretti, 70.
Bo Manor’s players were Jacob Hicken-Bailey, 41; Logan Fehlman, 44; Jack Goat, 49; Gannon Williams, 50; and Jake Voghn, 55.
Mustangs edge Bobcats
C. Milton Wright shot 235 to win at Winters Run Golf Club over Bel Air, 236, and Perryville, 281.
Conner Fantom shot 40 to lead the Mustangs. Other players were Michael Cummings, 44; Tyler Mann, 48; Trevor Heid, 50; and Riley Becker, 53.
Bel Air’s players were Samuel Kim, 43; Josh Brethauer, 44; Josh Wood, 49; Bryce Utz, 50; and Brandon Towle, 50.
Perryville players were Ronnie Kidd, 49; Teno Christifano, 50; Nick Lepore, 58; Marshall Edwards, 61; and Dylan Whitney, 63.
Cougars beat Cobras, Tigers
Fallston shot 192 to beat Harford Tech, 234, and Rising Sun, 246, at Ruggles Golf Course
William Creery shot the low round of 35 to lead the Cougars. Other Fallston players were Michael Corona, 37; Sophia Fellner, 38; Jack Emmett, 40; and Evan Kays, 42.
Tech’s players were Tim Kaczkowski, 42; Colby Taylor, 43; Max DeLuca, 45; Jake Martin, 51; and Aurora Walters, 53.
Playing for Rising Sun were Chucky Martin, 44; Cadin Snyder, 45; Tyler Hogue, 49; Ben Graybeal, 50; and Timmy Dobrowolski, 58.