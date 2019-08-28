CMW, Bel Air, Patterson Mill golf teams post Tuesday wins

Two-time state runner-up, Fallston’s Will Creery, shot a low round of 37 Tuesday at Back Creek Golf Course in Delaware, but it was C. Milton Wright that took team honors in a tri-match with host Bo Manor. The Mustangs shot 212 to beat the Cougars, 217, and the Eagles, 272.
CMW’s Tyler Mann was just a shot behind at 38 to lead the Mustangs, while Michael Cummings shot 40. Other Mustangs scoring were Conner Fantom, 43; Trevor Heid, 44; and Nicole Butterworth, 47.
In addition to Creery, Fallston players were Mike Corona, 42; Evan Kays, 45; Sophia Fellner, 45; and Jack Emett, 48.
Bo Manor players were Jacob Hicken-Bailey, 41; Jake Vaughn, 56; Mason Williams, 57; Jack Goode, 58; and Gannon Williams, 60.
Bobcats beat Rams, Elks
At Patriots Glen Golf Course, Bel Air (190) defeats Edgewood (277) and Elkton (269).
Top four scores were counted. Bel Air’s Josh Brethauer shot 42 to pace the winners. Also for the Bobcats were Dylan McQuarrie, 48; Bryce Utz, 49; and Brandon Towle, 51.
Edgewood players were Owen Aguas, 65; Will Hunter, 68; Kyle Poretti, 72; and M. Andrew Mathias, 76.
Simone Foye led Elkton with a 62.
“Great sportsmanship from players and coaches,” Bel Air coach Mike Friskey said.
Huskies beat Hawks, Panthers
Patterson Mill won a tri-match Tuesday with 211, beating North Harford, 237 and Perryville, 260, at Winters Run Golf Club.
Huskies Paula Moon, John Harrison and Brendan Donnelly led all scoring, each shooting 40. Mitchell Walz added a round of 41 and Sam Schepleng shot 50.
Zach Wilcox led North Harford with 43 and Austin Bach shot 45. Other Hawks scoring were Aaron Bach, 46; John Manzari, 51; and Pat Sullivan, 52.
Leading the efforts of the Panthers were Dylan Whitney, Nick Lapore and Ronnie Kidd. All three players shot 50. Teno Christofano added a 53 and Jake Tabor shot 57.