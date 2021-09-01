xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harford Tech, Patterson Mill, Fallston golf teams win matches

By
The Aegis
Sep 01, 2021 2:51 PM

Harford County high school golf teams were back on the course Tuesday with teams from Harford Tech, Patterson Mill and Fallston posting wins.

Tech’s win came over Perryville, 214 to 240, improving the Cobras to 5-1 on the season. The match was played at Ruggles Golf Course at APG.

Advertisement

Aurora Walters led the Cobras and all scorers with a one-over round of 37. Other Cobras contributors were Luke Cimino, 42; Josh Morton, 44; Jake Martin, 45; and Chase Bandy, 46. Kacy Day also played in the match posting a 52.

Perryville was led by Ronnie Kidd, 46; Andrew Kidd, 47; Nick Lepore, 48; Jake Tabor, 49; and Jared Eldreth, 50. Lucas Umburger also played in the match and posted a 56.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Huskies win tri-match

At Back Creek Golf Course in Delaware, Patterson Mill players shot 242 to beat host Bo Manor, 271, and Havre de Grace, 278.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore County Council approves state of emergency order by 4-3 vote

Patterson Mill players were John Harrison, 44; Brandon Palen, 48; Sam Schepleng, 49; Ellie Wright, 50; and John Musto, 51.

Havre de Grace players were Ben Brzozowski, 44; Thomas Hinton, 56; Nathan Rushik, 58; Michael Greco, 59; and Liam Whitehead, 61.

Bo Manor players were Braden Paris, 49; Gannon Williams, 55; Mason Williams, 55; Colin O’Neal, 55; and Noah Roulea, 57.

Advertisement

Cougars win, too

Fallston golfers shot 224 to beat Bel Air, 231, and North East, 269. The match was played at Chesapeake Bay Golf Course-Rising Sun.

Cameron Konkle and Marin Moore both shot rounds of 44 to lead the Cougars. Other Fallston players were Noah Bark, 44; Jason Foxx, 46; and Aiden Deck, 48.

Bel Air golfers were led by Lily Harman, who shot the low round of the day with 38. Other Bobcats were Andrew McKay, 46; Rowan Edwards, 47; Matthew Young, 47; and Ryan Sudzina, 53.

Latest The Aegis Sports

Noah Wallace shot 41 to lead North East.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement