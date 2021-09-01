Harford Tech, Patterson Mill, Fallston golf teams win matches

Harford County high school golf teams were back on the course Tuesday with teams from Harford Tech, Patterson Mill and Fallston posting wins.
Tech’s win came over Perryville, 214 to 240, improving the Cobras to 5-1 on the season. The match was played at Ruggles Golf Course at APG.
Aurora Walters led the Cobras and all scorers with a one-over round of 37. Other Cobras contributors were Luke Cimino, 42; Josh Morton, 44; Jake Martin, 45; and Chase Bandy, 46. Kacy Day also played in the match posting a 52.
Perryville was led by Ronnie Kidd, 46; Andrew Kidd, 47; Nick Lepore, 48; Jake Tabor, 49; and Jared Eldreth, 50. Lucas Umburger also played in the match and posted a 56.
Huskies win tri-match
At Back Creek Golf Course in Delaware, Patterson Mill players shot 242 to beat host Bo Manor, 271, and Havre de Grace, 278.
Patterson Mill players were John Harrison, 44; Brandon Palen, 48; Sam Schepleng, 49; Ellie Wright, 50; and John Musto, 51.
Havre de Grace players were Ben Brzozowski, 44; Thomas Hinton, 56; Nathan Rushik, 58; Michael Greco, 59; and Liam Whitehead, 61.
Bo Manor players were Braden Paris, 49; Gannon Williams, 55; Mason Williams, 55; Colin O’Neal, 55; and Noah Roulea, 57.
Cougars win, too
Fallston golfers shot 224 to beat Bel Air, 231, and North East, 269. The match was played at Chesapeake Bay Golf Course-Rising Sun.
Cameron Konkle and Marin Moore both shot rounds of 44 to lead the Cougars. Other Fallston players were Noah Bark, 44; Jason Foxx, 46; and Aiden Deck, 48.
Bel Air golfers were led by Lily Harman, who shot the low round of the day with 38. Other Bobcats were Andrew McKay, 46; Rowan Edwards, 47; Matthew Young, 47; and Ryan Sudzina, 53.
Noah Wallace shot 41 to lead North East.