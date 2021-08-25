Harford County high school golf season opens with good play by many

The 2021 high school golf season got underway Tuesday with several Harford County teams in action across Harford and Cecil counties and even Delaware.
North Harford, Harford Tech, C. Milton Wright and Fallston all picked up wins.
North Harford’s win came in Street at Geneva Farm Golf Course. The Hawks scored 223, to beat Bel Air, 250 and Perryville, 262.
North Harford’s Zach Wilcox shot 38, the low round of the day, to pace the Hawks. Aaron Bach added a 44, while John Manzari shot 45 and Coulter Parsons, 46. Rounding out the Hawks were Brady Huber, 50, and Jimmy Calland, 51.
Rowan Edwards shot 47 to lead Bel Air and Matt Young added a 48. Ryan Sudzina and Jonathan Willhide each shot 51. Also for the Bobcats, Lily Harman shot 53 and Liam Seymour, 56.
Andrew Kidd shot 49 to lead Perryville and Ronnie Kidd finished with 50. Jared Eldreth added a 52 and Nick Lepore, 53, while Jake Tabor shot 58 and Lucas Umbarger, 65, to close out the Panthers scoring.
Cobras get win
Harford Tech earned its win at Back Creek Golf Course in Middletown, Del.
The Cobras shot 232 and beat Aberdeen, 251, and host Bo Manor, 261.
The Cobras were led by Aurora Walters, who shot 41, and Chase Bandy, 45. Josh Morton added a 46 and Jake Martin, a 49, while Luke Cimino shot 51 to close out the Tech scoring.
Aberdeen had the low scores for both female and male players. Erica Honadel shot even par 35 to lead the females, while Alex Rodolfi shot 41 to lead all males.
Bo Manor was led by Gannon Williams, 48.
Mustangs, Cougars get wins
Two matches were played at Chesapeake Bay Rising Sun Golf Course with CMW shooting 200 to beat Patterson Mill, 222, and North East, 257, in a tri-match.
Also, Fallston beat Rising Sun, 239-242, in a dual match originally scheduled for Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa.
CMW came out strong with three players shooting 40 or less. Jackson Geyer led the way with 37, Joey LoBianca shot 38 and Tyler Mann shot 40.
Trevor Heid, 42, and Nicole Butterworth, 43, rounded out the Mustangs scoring.
Patterson Mill’s Brandon Palen shot 37 and John Harrison, 38, to pace the Huskies. Others playing for Patterson Mill were Sam Schepleng, 46, Ellie Wright, 49, and Drew Pape, 52.
Noah Wallace of North East led all players with 35.
In Fallston’s‘s win, Aiden Dixon shot 46 to lead the Cougars. Cameron Konkle and Jupiter Moore both shot 47 and Marin Moore added a 48. Owen Karatonis shot 51 to close out the scoring.
Rising Sun scoring was Ben Adams, 44, Andrew Duvall, 49, Timmy Dobrowolski, 49, Bradley Dietz, 49, and Tyler Hogue, 51.