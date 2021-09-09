Harford County girls volleyball teams set for new season

Outlook: Coach Simon says, despite the historic interruption due to COVID, the team should continue their previous successes in 2021. Every player works really hard to get better every day. “The offense should be led by senior and four-year varsity hitter Lexi Couch. If there is going to be a conference player of the year, Couch would be a safe pick,” coach Simon said. Also key to the team’s success will be Springer, Grimsley and several other first- and second-year players. “We expect the team to contend for another UCBAC championship and make another deep run in the playoffs. The season includes matches against some of the top programs in the area, including Westminster (tournament), Mount de Sales, Rising Sun and others. We believe our effort will help set us apart.” In the past four years (three seasons), the program has a record of 47-8, two state regional titles, two state final four appearances, and one state-title appearance.