Girls volleyball teams from Patterson Mill and Bel Air both won region titles Wednesday and both will play in state quarterfinal action Friday or Saturday at times and sites to be determined Thursday.
Patterson Mill won the Class 1A East Region I title, 3-1, over visiting Perryville. Scores were 25-19, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19. It is the second region title for the Huskies, whose first came in 2009.
“We played great, we all worked together and we had so much energy, we just all came together,” Huskies outside hitter Katie Keech said. “It’s the best we’ve ever played and I’m just so happy for the team and everyone played so well.”
Bel Air, meanwhile, won its second straight region championship. The Bobcats swept visiting C. Milton Wright, 3-0, to win the Class 3A North Region II title. Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.
Huskies beat Panthers
At Patterson Mill, the Huskies (11-5) fell behind 2-0 in the first set, but they responded well with consistent play throughout the match.
A Cailey Jones kill had the Huskies ahead, 8-6, and Mikaela Truong added a block that led to a 13-7 lead and a Perryville timeout.
A Delaney Madsen kill and Meadow Santoriello serves pushed the Huskies lead to 18-11, but Perryville rallied to cut the margin to two, 20-18, prompting a timeout by the Huskies.
Mandy Wagner’s kill out of the timeout pulled Perryville (8-8) to within one, 20-19, but the Panthers got no closer.
Patterson Mill scored the next five points to win the set.
“This group of girls have been together for a long time, playing together and they just gel,” Huskies coach Lucia Samra said. “They are positive, keep each other going, no matter what, they play well together.”
In set two it was the Huskies who jumped out to a 3-0 lead, only to see Perryville battle back and even the score at 6-6. The Huskies slipped back ahead 10-8 on a Katie Keech kill, but again, Perryville tied the set back up, 10-10.
Two more kills by Madsen put the Huskies back ahead, 14-12. Perryville, though, put together its biggest run of the entire match. Wagner’s kill ignited a 5-0 run and a 17-14 Panthers lead.
The Huskies, who called timeout, scored two points (17-16) but a 4-1 spurt by the Panthers made it 21-17 and the Huskies needed another timeout.
Perryville pushed the lead to six, 23-17, and then, 24-21, but the Huskies didn’t go away. Another Madsen kill made it 24-23 and the Panthers used a timeout before scoring the next point for the set win.
The momentum Perryville had from winning the set and evening the match was gone very early in set three.
Served aces from Santoriello and a pair of kills from Madsen led the Huskies to a 6-0 lead. The set was all Huskies who had leads of 10-2 and 18-9 before settling in for the 12-point win.
The fourth and final set opened like the third, a 5-0 Patterson Mill run. The Panthers rebounded well and led for the first time in the set, 9-8.
The set was tied three more times, 11-11, 13-13 and 15-15, before the Huskies closed out the set and match with a 10-4 run.
It was a complete team effort for the Huskies. Keech, Madsen and Jones combined for over 25 kills, while Santoriello impressed with her serving aces and setting. Katerina Lomis and Anita Falko led the defense with numerous play-extending digs and Truong had a few timely blocks at the net. Maya Wheeler also contributed value minutes as the libero.
For Perryville, the loss ends an eight-year stranglehold the Panthers had on the region. “It’s kind of a legacy that we have here that we have a really solid program and that’s just a credit to the players that we’ve had over the years,” Panthers coach Matthew Borrelli said. “They take a lot of pride in teaching the younger players how to conduct themselves, how to play on the court. That was the biggest reason why we had that run, because of the great players that we had.”
As for the match, Borrelli said, “I’m proud of my players as always and it just didn’t work out for us tonight. They won the game because they played better tonight. The reason they won is because they were the better team tonight."
Jordan Carr led the Panthers efforts with 14 assists, five kills, three aces and two blocks. Gracey Stevens added five blocks and Kristyn Gardner had 18 digs and four aces.
Bobcats beat Mustangs
At Bel Air, the visiting Mustangs tried to keep it close, but Bel Air (15-1) pulled away behind the attack of junior outside Maddie Reagan (seven kills), sophomore middle Lexi Couch (eight kills, one ace), and senior right side McKenna Reiswig (11 kills).
Senior setter Olivia Simon (29 assists, two aces) led the offense.
The Mustangs (15-3) were led by Brooke Naugle (seven kills, four digs, one ace, one block); Bridget Walsh (three kills); Megan Marshall (six assists); Marley Shaver (two aces); Kristin Martin (two kills); and Sara Kroedel (one block).
The Bobcats will likely face an athletic Poly team on Friday, but a coin flip is expected to determine home court as the teams had identical records through the regular season.