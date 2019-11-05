Three Harford County girls volleyball teams advanced onto region finals Monday with wins in semifinal play.
Patterson Mill, Bel Air and C. Milton Wright were all winners and each will play again Wednesday. Fallston, meanwhile, saw a championship season end.
Cougars lose in 5
Fallston (13-3) dropped a five-set match to visiting North East (8-7) in Class 2A East Region I play.
The Cougars dropped sets one (25-21) and three (25-19), but won two (25-9) and four (25-14) to force the fifth and deciding set.
In that set, the Indians won 15-11.
“We passed the ball terrible, our communication was terrible in that first set,” Cougars coach Bill Stewart said. The Cougars had a quick 2-0 lead in set one, but North East took advantage of missed hits by the Cougars and led 12-5.
Jenna Stewart’s serving cut the deficit to four, 12-8, but the Indians stayed ahead and at 21-15, Fallston was calling for its second time out. Behind Quinn Hall’s serves, Fallston roared back and trailed, 23-21. North East called timeout and out of it, scored two points to win the set.
“Second set we won, third set we had the 8-2 lead and they went on the 15-4 run or someting like that,” Stewart said. “We haven’t done that all year, but you’ve got to give them credit. It happened, they deserve it.”
Set two was all Cougars. They were leading 12-9 when Allie Book took over and served the team to the win. Amanda Sharpe’s (five kills, two blocks) stuff block made it 20-9 and the Cougars closed from there.
Set three looked promising, too, with the 8-2 lead. It was a 16-3 Indians run that turned the set. The Indians took the lead at 21-11 and it was 16-11 when Cougars coach Stewart called timeout. It was 16-11 four serves later and Stewart was calling another timeout.
Fallston made a bit of a run, but the Indians took the set for a 2-1 advantage.
Set four was tied 9-9 when Fallston scored six straight points and closed the set on a 16-5 run.
The fifth set was was also tied, at 8 all, when the Indians server Jackie Marison took over. Marison served six straight points, without the Cougars returning one serve. It stopped, only because Marison served match point into the net.
The Cougars turned to Hall on the serve and they scored twice, but her third serve found the net and the Indians celebrated the win.
“They were serving short and we didn’t defend. We tried to drop a fourth defender back there and we were all short, and she was still dropping them in there,” coach Stewart said. “I’m putting some of this on me, too. They made adjustments as they went along and we didn’t adjust to them quick enough.”
Lauren Gabranski had 10 assists and Olivia Killough had 23 digs. Hall added 17 digs, while Ellery Thompson had five kills and Funmi Afolabi had two blocks.
Huskies beat Mariners
In 1A East Region I, Patterson Mill (10-5) won 3-0 over visiting Joppatowne (5-11). Scores were 25-11, 25-18, 25-13.
Leading the Huskies were Katie Keech, three kills, 10 aces; Delaney Madsen, seven kills, five aces; Meadow Santoriello, 19 assists, one kill, five digs, one ace; Katerina Lomis, one kill, two assists, two digs, one ace; Mikaela Truong, four kills, one block; Cailey Jones, four kills, four digs; Anita Falko, seven digs; and Maya Wheeler, six digs.
The Huskies will host Perryville (8-7) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Panthers have won the past eight region titles.
The Panthers win came over visiting Bo Manor, 3-0. Scores were 25-22, 25-18, 25-19.
Leading the Panthers were Jordan Carr, 15 assists, 11 digs, four kills; Kristyn Gardner, 12 digs; Gracey Stevens, eight kills, 12 digs, five blocks; and Mandy Wagner, eight kills.
Bobcats, Mustangs advance in 3A
Bel Air and C. Milton Wright were both winners Monday in 3A North Region II action. Bel Air (14-1) will host C. Milton Wright (15-2) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Bel Air’s win came over visiting Patapsco (10-7), 3-0. Scores were 25-6, 25-7, 25-14.
Bel Air servers had 22 aces, led by senior setter Sarah Markland (five aces, 12 assists). The Bobcats attack was led by junior outside Maddie Reagan (seven kills, three aces), sophomore outside Lexi Couch (six kills, four aces), and senior setter Olivia Simon (21 assists, three aces).
The Bobcats are looking for a second consecutive region title.
CMW’s win came over visiting Kenwood (14-3), 3-1.
Thursday openers
The girls volleyball playoffs opened Thursday for seven Harford County teams, but just two, C. Milton Wright and Joppatowne picked up wins.
CMW defeated visiting Edgewood, 3-0, in Class 3A Region II play. Scores were 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.
Leaders for the Mustangs were Phoebe Berg, 19 assists; Claire Cammer, four digs; Brooke Naugle, 13 kills; Marley Shaver, two aces, five kills; Jayda Patterson, three aces, four kills; Bridget Walsh, five kills; and Sarah Kroedel, four kills.
The Rams season ends at 4-12.
Mariners advance in 1A
Joppatowne (5-10) beat visiting Havre de Grace (2-13), 3-1, in 1A East Region I action.
Scores were 22-25, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22. Stats were not provided.
Cobras, Hawks out in 2A
Harford Tech (2-13)) lost at Elkton, 3-2, Thursday in 2A East Region I play.
Elkton’s winning scores were 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8.
Leading the Tech efforts were Laura McCall, 16 assists, three aces, two kills; Caitlyn Bobb, 13 kills, two aces, one block; and Victoria Rambo, five kills, three blocks.
North Harford’s (6-10) loss came Thursday at North East (9-7), 3-2.
Scores were 26-24, 25-27, 25-13, 15-25, 11-15. Stats were not provided.