The girls volleyball playoffs opened Thursday for seven Harford County teams, but just two, C. Milton Wright and Joppatowne picked up wins to advance to Monday’s next round.
C. Milton Wright defeated visiting Edgewood, 3-0, in Class 3A Region II play. Scores were 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.
Leaders for the Mustangs (14-2) were Phoebe Berg, 19 assists; Claire Cammer, four digs; Brooke Naugle, 13 kills; Marley Shaver, two aces, five kills; Jayda Patterson, three aces, four kills; Bridget Walsh, five kills; and Sarah Kroedel, four kills.
The Rams season ends at 4-12.
The Mustangs will host Kenwood (14-2) on Monday at a time to be determined. Kenwood defeated visiting Aberdeen (1-14), 3-1, Thursday.
Also in 3A East, Bel Air (13-1) drew a first round bye. The Bobcats will host Patapsco (10-6) Monday at 4 p.m.
Mariners advance in 1A
Joppatowne (5-10) beat visiting Havre de Grace (2-13), 3-1, in 1A East Region I action.
Scores were 22-25, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22. Stats were not provided.
The Mariners will play at Patterson Mill (9-5), Monday at 4:45 p.m. The Huskies had a first round bye.
Also Monday, in 1A East, Perryville (7-7) will host Bo Manor (6-8) at 7 p.m. The Panthers have won eight region titles in a row.
Cobras, Hawks out in 2A
Harford Tech (2-13)) lost at Elkton, 3-2, Thursday in 2A East Region I play.
Elkton’s winning scores were 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8.
Leading the Tech efforts were Laura McCall, 16 assists, three aces, two kills; Caitlyn Bobb, 13 kills, two aces, one block; and Victoria Rambo, five kills, three blocks.
North Harford’s (6-10) loss came Thursday at North East (9-7), 3-2.
Scores were 26-24, 25-27, 25-13, 15-25, 11-15. Stats were not provided.
Fallston (13-2) drew a first round bye and the Cougars will host North East on Monday at 3:30 p.m.