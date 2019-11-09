The Bel Air girls volleyball team defeated visiting Poly, 3-0, Friday evening in a Class 3A state quarterfinal. Scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-7. The win sends the Bobcats back to the 3A state semifinals for a second straight year.
Bel Air (16-1) will face will face an undefeated Magruder team (17-0) from Montgomery County in a Thursday semifinal at the University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum in College Park. Match time has not yet been determined.
On the sweep of Poly, the Bobcats kept the visitors out-of-system most of the night, and were powered by the attack of senior right side McKenna Reiswig (11 kills, three blocks), junior outside Maddie Reagan (eight kills, two aces, four digs), and sophomore middle Lexi Couch (four kills, one ace).
Senior setter Olivia Simon (25 assists, five aces), senior Jay Harden (eight digs), and freshman Megan Cassaday (three aces) applied the pressure from the serving line.