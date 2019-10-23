Celebrating its seniors, the Bel Air girls volleyball team won for the 11th time in 12 matches Tuesday night, sweeping Perryville, 3-0, in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division match. Scores were 25-12, 25-20, 25-17.
The night belonged to one of five Bel Air seniors, McKenna Reiswig, whose dominant play at the net was unmatched.
Reiswig’s night started early, her first of a career-high 16 kills, to give the Bobcats an early 4-0 lead. With Olivia Simon serving the lead jumped to 6-0 before a Jordan Carr kill put the Panthers on the scoreboard.
A follow-up block and point by Gracey Stevens made it 6-2, but with Jay Harden serving, Bel Air quickly pushed the lead to 12-3, prompting the second timeout called by Panthers coach Matt Borrelli.
Not much changed out of the stoppage. Bel Air pushed the lead to 17-6, before settling in on the 13-point win.
Reiswig had five kills in the opening set. “I just know that my team always has my back and that their always willing to push me through everything and I know that I have their back,” Resiwig said. “We’re working together to do well on the court and without Olivia’s [Simon] sets I wouldn’t be able to do it, without Jay’s [Harden] passes I wouldn’t be able to do it and we all just come together to make one team.”
The Panthers, with Carr serving two aces, won the first four points of set two. On Reiswig’s fourth kill of the set, the Bobcats had battled back to tie the game 8-8.
Two more serves by Harden and kills from Reiswig made it 12-8 and the Panthers called another timeout. Bel Air added another point (13-8) before the Panthers won the serve.
Bel Air’s lead stretched out to seven, 18-11, but Carr served three straight points to close the gap, 18-14.
Reiswig kills kept the Bobcats ahead, 20-14 and 21-17. Her ninth kill of the set came with the Bobcats clinging to a 21-20 lead. The kill made it 22-20 and Harden served out the set.
The Panthers also opened the third set with a quick two points, but the Bobcats led 5-4 on a Lexi Couch kill. That led to a 13-1 Bel Air run and the Bobcats were comfortably ahead, 18-5. Senior Amber Brown provided the serving.
The Bobcats tried to put the game and match away with subbing out all of its seniors, but Perryville battled back and had the lead down to six, 22-16, before the Bobcats closed out the set and match. Appropriately, Reiswig’s final kill was the final point of the match.
“She’s [Reiswig] a great player, this was really her coming out party because she’s been inconsistent throughout her years here and we’ve never really had a night where she’s been on all night and tonight was the night,” Bobcats coach Dave Simon said. “It’s a perfect time, headed into the playoffs, so we hope we continue to see that out of her.”
Maddie Reagan added 11 more kills and Couch finished with four kills and a block. Amelia Svoboda chipped in with two kills and three blocks, while Harden had 15 digs and two aces. Brown added eight digs and three aces.
Senior team captain setters Olivia Simon (22 assists, one ace) and Sarah Markland (seven assists, one ace) ran the offense.
Huskies beat Cobras
Patterson Mill defeated host Harford Tech, 3-0, on a ‘Dig Pink’ night. Scores were 25-20, 25-16, 25-21.
Leading the Huskies were Meadow Santoriello (13 assists, five digs, six aces); Mikaela Truong (two kills, one dig, four aces); Katie Keech (three kills, three aces); Delaney Madsen (three kills, three aces). Also noteworthy were the defensive digs of libero Maya Wheeler and defensive specialist Lindsey Tolliver.
Tech efforts came from Laura McCall (five aces, one kill, one block); Victoria Rambo (four kills, two blocks); Erin Haviland (six aces); and Caitlyn Bobb (four kills).
Mustangs beat Rams
C. Milton Wright won at Edgewood, 3-0. Scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-17.
In the loss, Kia Donovan led Edgewood with 12 serves, two aces, six digs, three kills and eight assists.
Other scores
In other matches, North Harford lost at Elkton, 3-0; Havre de Grace lost at Rising Sun, 3-0; and Fallston won over visiting Aberdeen, 3-0.