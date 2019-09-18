Havre de Grace girls swept by perennial volleyball power Perryville

The Havre de Grace girls volleyball team made things a little interesting Tuesday night, but visiting Perryville was, too, strong in a 3-0 sweep of the Warriors. The scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-18.
The Panthers (2-0) jumped ahead in set one, 10-3, on Ava McBride’s serves. Kristyn Gardner added a string of strong serves and the Panthers were rolling at 19-7.
In set two the Warriors (2-3) and Panthers were tied 9-9, but Gracey Stevens served seven straight points and the Panthers went ahead, 17-9. With Phoebe Hein serving, Havre de Grace scored the next seven of eight points and were within two, 18-16.
Jordan Carr, though, took over and with a series of hard and soft serves (5 aces), led Perryville to a 24-16 lead.
In set three, Munah Tukpei’s two-hand kill had the Warriors out front 9-4. The Panthers then outscored the Warriors, 10-1, to grab control and lead 14-10. The Warriors closed to within a point, 14-13, but Perryville scored the next five (19-13) en route to the win.
“They were intimidated by the floater serve and they [Perryville] were placing the ball wherever they want,” Warriors coach Edwin Rivera said. “I think that was it, the key, too many aces when we couldn’t even touch the ball. I told them, if we don’t pass the ball and play offense, they play offense.”
Phoebe Hein led Havre de Grace with two aces, two kills and five points. Daphne Hein added two aces and five points and Tukpei had an ace, kill, block and five points.
Carr led the Panthers with 19 assists, nine aces, five kills, three blocks and three digs, while Stevens added eight aces, seven kills and three digs. Mandy Wagner contributed six kills and three blocks.
“I think we just need to really focus on limiting our own errors,” Panthers coach Matt Borrelli said. “Havre de Grace is a very scrappy team, they’re coached really well, they fought really hard, so we look forward to playing them again.”
Mustangs beat Indians
C Milton Wright (3-1) dealt host North East (2-1) its first loss, 3-1. Scores were 25-23, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17.
CMW leaders were Brooke Naugle, 10 kills; Joslyn Moore, six aces, 10 digs; Libby Gross, 10 assists; and Bridget Walsh, two and half blocks.
Hawks beat Eagles
North Harford (1-3) picked up its first win, defeating host Aberdeen (0-3), 3-2. Scores were 25-22, 14-25, 13-25, 25-8, 15-6.
Leading the Hawks were Dani Becker, five kills,two blocks, 22 digs, one ace; Kierstyn McManus, six kills, three blocks, 17 digs, three aces; and Emily Green, five kills, three blocks, two digs.
Huskies beat Eagles
Patterson Mill won at Bo Manor, 3-1. Scores were 25-15, 25-13, 24-26, 25-17.
The Huskies (3-2) got contributions from all players to beat the Eagles (2-2).
Leading the Huskies were Delaney Madsen, 11 kills, three blocks; Katie Keech, nine kills; and Cailey Jones, five aces.
Cougars beat Rams
Fallston (3-0) knocked off visiting Edgewood (2-1), 3-0. Scores were 25-20, 25-19, 25-11.
Pacing the Cougars were Lauren Gabranski, nine assists, six digs, four aces; Jenna Stewart, four aces, one kill, four digs; Quinn Hall, two aces, two kills, five digs; Allie Book, three aces, two kills, two digs.
Leading Edgewood were Skylar Lewis, nine kills, eight aces, 11 digs; Jamonye Wilson, seven kills, four blocks, two aces; and Morgan Sorrell, six kills, six blocks, eight assists.
Tigers beat Cobras
Rising Sun (1-1) defeated visiting Harford Tech (0-4), 3-0. Scores were 25-3, 25-7, 25-8.
Victoria Rambo had two kills to lead Tech’s efforts.
Lauren Hudson, six aces, four kills, three digs and Sophia Eckerd, eight aces, 14 kills, two digs led Rising Sun.