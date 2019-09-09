Girls volleyball season opens with wins for CMW, Bel Air, Patterson Mill

A handful of Harford County girls volleyball teams opened respective seasons Friday with wins for C. Milton Wright, Bel Air and Patterson Mill.
CMW’s win came at home, 3-2, over Havre de Grace. Scores were 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 25-22 and 15-10.
“Great defense and aggressive attacking helped stop the bleeding in the fourth set to start the comeback,” Mustangs coach Dave Naugle said.
Jayda Patterson led CMW with four blocks, while Joslyn Moore led all passers with a 1.97 passer rating. Brooke Naugle led the team with 15 kills.
Phoebe Hein led the Warriors with seven kills, 11 points and three aces. Kayla Smith had two kills, eight points and three aces.\ Libero Daphne Hein added two aces and seven points and Sam Cubberley contributed three blocks, two kills and six points.
Bobcats beat Patriots
Bel Air started the season with a 3-0 sweep of John Carroll in the annual Battle of Bel Air. Scores were 25-14, 25-9, 25-23.
The serving of Bel Air, lead by sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Springer (five aces), senior setter Olivia Simon (five aces), and senior libero Jay Harden (four aces), was, too, much for the host Patriots.
Senior right side hitter McKenna Reiswig, junior outside hitter Maddie Reagan and sophomore middle hitter Lexi Couch completed the hitting and blocking attack for the Bobcats. The final set featured some additional serving streaks by sophomore libero Autumn Grimsley, and senior setter Sarah Markland.
Huskies beat Hawks
Patterson Mill also opened with a win, beating visiting North Harford, 3-0. Scores were 25-21, 25-20, 25-13.
The Huskies got stronger each set for the win, getting kills from Delaney Madsen (5), Katie Keech and Mikaela Truong (4) to lead the way. Truong also led the team with seven aces.
Leaders were Truong (four kills, seven aces); Meadow Santoriello (17 assists); and Delaney Madsen (five kills, five aces).