Harford girls volleyball teams prepare for region playoff battles

Harford County girls volleyball teams found their placement in the upcoming region tournament after the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association drew brackets on Monday.
All 10 Harford schools, and Perryville from Cecil County, will participate in the tourney, which for some begins Thursday with first round play. Match times and days are yet to be determined.
Class 1A East, Region I
Joppatowne will play at Havre de Grace in the first round, while Perryville will play at Patterson Mill in the semifinals after both received first round byes.
Class 2A East, Region I
Harford Tech will play at Rising Sun, and Fallston will visit North East in first round action. North Harford has a bye and will host the Fallston-North East winner in the semifinal round.
Class 3A North, Region II
Bel Air, the top seed, has a bye and will host the Edgewood-Patapsco winner in the semifinals. Edgewood will play at Patapsco in the first round.
C. Milton Wright will visit Towson in the first round with Aberdeen (bye) awaiting the winner in the semifinals.
C. Milton Wright 3, Perryville 0
The Mustangs (4-9) swept the visiting Panthers (2-8) Thursday in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference match to close out the girls volleyball regular season. Set scores were 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19.
Libby Gross (19 assists, four kills, seven digs, four aces); Jayda Patterson (five kills, nine digs, seven aces); Ana Mioduski (seven kills, one ace); Maddie Duffalo (four kills); Lauren Childress (seven digs, two assists); Miranda Turner (one kill, nine digs); Ciara Green (three kills); and Tayler Quinn (six digs, three aces) led the Mustangs.
North Harford 3, Havre de Grace 1
The Hawks (11-3) closed their season Thursday with the UCBAC win over the host Warriors (2-11).
Sierra Wendland (23 digs); Maddie Lewandowski (eight digs); Sierra Pappas (12 digs); Laynie Sheahy (two aces, six digs); Colette Rogers (one dig, two blocks); Hannah Dudeck (four aces, 28 digs); Claire Johnson (one kill); Haley Stone (one block); Maddie Gann (two aces, five digs); Sierra McManus (three aces, two digs); Tonya Marks (13 digs, three kills); Gabby Gast (five digs, two kills): and Stephanie Erisman (two aces, three digs, one kill, one block) led the Hawks.
Edgewood 3, North East 0
The Rams (7-8) also closed out play with a sweep of the visiting Indians in UCBAC play. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19.
McKenzie Badham (13 assists, four aces); Gabby Gaines (five kills, 10 digs); Harmony Madu (four blocks, three kills); Sylvia Marin (15 digs, six kills); Kayla Martin (25 digs, two kills); Emily Osborne (19 digs, six kills, four aces); and Alanna Whyte (two blocks, three kills, three aces) led the Rams.