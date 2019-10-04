The Patterson Mill girls volleyball team picked up an important win Thursday night, defeating visiting Perryville, 3-0, in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division match. The scores were 25-20, 25-10, 25-12.
The Huskies and Panthers, who have won the last eight 1A East region titles, could meet again in a few weeks when regional playoffs begin.
The Huskies were very strong with solid performances in service, receiving and hitting in the sweep.
Huskies leaders were Cailey Jones (8 kills, 2 aces); Katie Keech (6 kills, 2 aces); and Delaney Madsen (6 aces, 2 kills).
Bobcats win
Bel Air added another win in Chesapeake play, sweeping Bo Manor, 3-0., Thursday. Scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-14.
The Bobcats opened the match with an 8-0 service run by freshman Megan Cassaday (3 aces, 9 digs) and Bel Air never looked back.
Bel Air tallied another 17 aces over the 3 sets, led by Olivia Simon (5 aces, 2 blocks, 25 assists), Lexi Couch (3 aces, 7 kills, 1 block) and Amber Brown (3 aces).
Also fueling the attack were Maddie Reagan (7 kills, 1 block), McKenna Reiswig (6 kills) and Amelia Svoboda (4 kills, 2 blocks).
The Bobcats will play an important re-match at Rising Sun on Tuesday. Match time is 7 p.m.
Mustangs beat Hawks
C Milton Wright defeated host North Harford, 3-1, in Chesapeake play Thursday. Scores were 25-8, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20.
Brooke Naugle led the Mustangs with 23 points served, seven aces, eight digs, 13 kills and one block. Bridget Walsh added four aces, seven kills and two blocks. Also, Megan Marshall had 17 points served and 13 assists and Libby Gross had 14 assists.
Leaders for North Harford were Kierstyn McManus, two kills, two blocks, 32 digs, three aces; Kendall Schubert, four kills, one block, 22 digs, two aces; Jordan Tidey, one kill, two blocks, 29 digs, one ace; and Dani Becker, two kills, one block, 17 digs, two aces.
Cobras beat Warriors
Harford Tech won 3-1 over visiting Havre de Grace in Chesapeake play Thurday. Scores were 25-11, 25-15, 18-25, 25-15.
Leading the Cobras were Laura McCall, seven aces, three kills, nine assists; Caitlyn Bobb, four aces, six kills; Desiree Alampi, five aces, two kills; Jada Maddox, three aces, four kills, two assists; Erin Haviland, three aces, one kill; and Skylar Stewart, two aces, four kills.
Leaders for the Warriors were Phoebe Hein, two kills, one ace, eight points; Kayla Smith, two kills, three points; Daphne Hein, one ace, two points; Samantha Cubberley, one kill, one block, two points; Evie McVay, two kills, three points; Rebekah Flower, one ace, one point; and Caroline Kelly, one ace, one point.
Eagles beat Rams
Aberdeen defeated host Edgewood, 3-2, Thursday in Susquehanna Division play. Scores were 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 15-8.
Skylar Lewis led the way for Edgewood with 19 kills, seven aces and seven digs. Madison Furrow added four kills, 41 assists and two aces.
Aberdeen stats were not provided.