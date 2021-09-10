Patterson Mill girls volleyball sweeps Perryville | Harford County sports roundup

The Patterson Mill girls volleyball team pulled off a big win Thursday, sweeping visiting Perryville, 3-0, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division match.
Teams from Fallston, North Harford, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace also won.
Senior Cailey Jones dominated the court early in the first set with three kills, two digs and five aces before suffering a knee injury with the Huskies (2-0) leading 20-9. Patterson Mill went on to win the first set 21-15 before taking the second 25-22 and the third 25-18.
Ella Laurentius had six kills, five digs, two aces for the Huskies, while Jeana Harrison added six assists, 11 digs and two aces and Ava Shores contributed 17 digs and three aces.
Fallston 3, C. Milton Wright 1
The Cougars started the 2021 volleyball season with a 3-1 victory at C. Milton Wright in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play, 10-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22.
Caelyn Sullivan and Samantha Conrad led the Cougars with a combined 24 assists, while Ellery Thompson, Kyra Douglass and Allie Book combined for 18 kills.
Defensive specialists Abby Ruth, Adrianna Fares and Jullianna Williams combined for 24 digs.
Fallston got a big performance from its middle blockers, as Ranae Gent finished with 12 blocks and Amanda Sharpe added seven.
North Harford 3, Harford Tech 0
North Harford (1-0) defeated host Harford Tech, 3-0, in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
Tonya Marks served eight points in a row in set one and Morgan Buckland served 13 straight points in set two.
Hannah Dudeck and Sierra McManus had one kill each, Isabella Singh had three kills and Marks added four kills.
Aberdeen 3, Edgewood 2
In UCBAC Susquehanna Division play, Aberdeen (1-0) won at Edgewood (0-2), 3-2.
Edgewood won the first set, 25-14, and Aberdeen won the next two sets, 25-23, and 25-12. Edgewood stayed alive with a 29-27 win in set four, but Aberdeen claimed the victory with a 15-4 win in the deciding fifth set.
Aberdeen’s Lia Lucas had a good night serving, while Gianna Braxton, Jocelyn Kruger and Savanna Murdock all had five kills and four blocks each.
For Edgewood, Gabby Gaines had seven digs, Syliva Marin had 15 assists, Emily Osborne had four kills and Harmony Madu had three blocks.
Havre de Grace 3, Joppatowne 1
Havre de Grace (1-0) won 3-1 at Joppatowne (0-1) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
Stats were not kept.